Seahawks GM John Schneider Faces Stiffest Test Yet With Only 3 2021 Draft Picks

One week into free agency, Seattle has been able to fill a number of holes retaining their own players and adding talent from other teams. But several crucial needs remain and Schneider's decision to acquire veteran guard Gabe Jackson left the team's already limited draft stockpile even further depleted.

During his decade-plus calling the shots for the Seahawks, renowned general manager John Schneider has earned his reputation as one of the NFL's best at maneuvering the draft to acquire additional picks. In 10 prior drafts, his team has never made less than eight selections and in five of those years, they selected 10 or more new players.

This includes the 2019 draft when Seattle had only four selections before deciding to trade defensive end Frank Clark to Kansas City for a first-round pick and a future second-round selection. Using that extra first round pick as ammunition to trade down, Schneider transformed five picks into 11 players through eight total trades, including trading back into the second round to snag receiver DK Metcalf.

Considering such draft weekend sorcery, Schneider should never be doubted when it comes to his innate ability to recoup picks. But his magic tricks will unquestionably be put to the test in April's upcoming draft when Seattle holds three total picks (No. 56, No. 129, No. 250), including only one selection in the first three rounds.

While pick No. 56 in the second round may still have some trade down value, especially in a year where teams have dealt with a lowered salary cap and struggled to pay veterans in free agency, Schneider likely won't be bringing in additional day two picks and may be lucky to fare much better than a fifth or sixth round selection. From there, trading down becomes far less fruitful, as Seattle isn't scheduled to pick again until the fourth round.

Having experienced the entire draft process firsthand, former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. understands the disadvantage Schneider finds himself in. When he was with the Falcons in 2006, his team had only five draft picks and like the Seahawks this year, they didn't have a first round pick after acquiring defensive end John Abraham.

While Atlanta didn't trade down at all to recoup additional picks that year, given Schneider's track record, Mora Jr. expects that the mastermind will still find a way to at least double Seattle's draft arsenal.

"It's extremely challenging. It's probably going to be one of those drafts for the Seahawks where people go 'oh, ho hum,'" Mora said. "But I will tell you that I think what John [Schneider] will do is he'll take those three picks and he'll find a way to turn 'em into six or seven. They may be late round picks. They may be rounds five, six, and seven, but he always has the ability to trade next year's picks to get picks this year. He's got that bullet in his barrel. There's some players who could be shopped on draft day to pick up additional picks."

While Mora joked about Russell Wilson's availability, the Seahawks do have a number of expensive veterans who could be available for the right return. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed has one year left on his contract and carries a cap hit near $14 million, which could make him a prime candidate to deal away for a pick. Though far more unlikely, it's possible receiver Tyler Lockett and even linebacker Bobby Wagner could be pried away if another team blew Schneider away with an offer he could not refuse.

Most likely, however, Schneider will aim to hang onto those three players and seek salary cap space through other means, including extensions and restructured contracts. To stockpile picks, he'll be picking up the phone and dangling Seattle's second-round selection hoping for suitors and might not stop at just one trade down.

"To think that they're only going to have three draft picks at the end of the draft," Mora remarked. "I don't think that's gonna be accurate. I think he's going to be able to double that and bring in some good players that are going to help the Seahawks be the great team that they are."

As Mora referenced, Schneider also has a track record of dealing future picks to get back into the draft. Each of the past two years, he sent future sixth-round picks to the Jaguars and Dolphins to move back into the seventh round, selecting receiver John Ursua and tight end Stephen Sullivan. It's possible he could make a similar move or two this time around to ensure the Seahawks get five or six shots at the draft weekend dart board.

Regardless of how many picks Schneider winds up with, Mora expects him to capitalize on his opportunities to add talent to Seattle's roster, though it won't be an easy task. In an odd offseason where the combine was cancelled due to the pandemic and teams lack usual scouting intel on prospects, he believes the esteemed executive will be at an even greater advantage over most of his peers, opening the door for him to find several late-round steals.

"He'll go for some of these players that aren't big name players but fill a need, have traits that the Seahawks value. Physical traits, personality traits that he thinks that they can come in and enhance the team and he's gonna find some hidden gems. He's good at that."

Most importantly, Mora also expects Schneider's expertise scouring the undrafted pool to help level the playing field and offset the challenge of having only three picks to start. In the past, he's discovered a Pro Bowl receiver in Doug Baldwin along with recently re-signed defensive tackle Poona Ford among other undrafted standouts who have made a substantial impact in Seattle.

Always among the top talent evaluators in the sport, this may be the best year for Schneider and the front office to unearth quality undrafted priority free agents who have slipped through the cracks due to an unconventional scouting process this season.

"They're going to be working the phones starting in about the fourth round, talking to some of these players that probably aren't going to be drafted, talking to their agents saying 'listen if we can't draft you - we've only got so many picks - if you don't get drafted, you have an amazing opportunity out here in Seattle.' Don't be surprised if they sign some of the best priority free agents that don't get drafted."