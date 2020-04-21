Seahawks NFL Draft Primer: Running Backs

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, the Seahawks hold seven selections - for now - and will be on the clock for the first time at pick No. 27 in the first round.

When healthy, Seattle has one of the best running back units in football featuring Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny along with a capable third-down back in Travis Homer. But both players are currently recovering from season-ending injuries and with Penny's status uncertain returning from a torn ACL, the team has been active looking into free agents and draft prospects this offseason to add insurance in the backfield.

Which running backs could the Seahawks have their sights on heading into next week's draft? Here's a look at possible targets on all three days, including stats, physical and athletic specs compared to Seattle's thresholds, and a scouting report.

First Round Possibilities

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

2019 Stats: 1,218 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, 216 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? No, as his 5-foot-8, 212-pound frame is smaller than Seattle normally prefers.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? An explosive athlete, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and posted a 35.5-inch vertical jump, meeting all of Seattle's specs.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Widely viewed as the top running back in this class due to his versatile skill set, Swift excels at reading blocks and combines patience with elite agility to find creases once they open in front of him, making him an ideal back for a zone-heavy scheme. Though he isn't necessarily a power back who drives through defenders and has battled fumble issues, he exhibits quality contact balance and regularly breaks through arm tackles in traffic. He's a refined route runner with soft, reliable hands who can handle three-down duties in the NFL as long as he makes improvements technique-wise in pass protection. If Seattle considers a back early, he makes a lot of sense from a scheme standpoint.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

2019 Stats: 2,003 rushing yards, 26 total touchdowns, 252 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Built with an ideal 5-foot-10, 226-pound frame, he checks off every size requirement for Seattle.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He posted the fastest 40 time for any running back at 4.39 seconds and performed well in both the broad and vertical jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? Yes, formal meeting at combine.

Scouting Report: Few running backs in college football history have been as durable and productive as Taylor. In three seasons starring in Madison, he amassed over 6,000 rushing yards, 55 combined touchdowns, and three Big Ten rushing titles. Exhibiting ideal ball carrier vision, he runs with outstanding patience to let his blockers set up running lanes and doesn't force the issue, exhibiting elite speed at the second level. He's not near as developed of a receiver as Swift and also struggled with ball security, but given the Seahawks propensity for running the football at high volumes, it shouldn't be a shocker if John Schneider and Pete Carroll can't resist picking him.

Second/Third Round Possibilities

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

2019 Stats: 2,003 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, 247 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? No, he's built similarly to Swift at 5-foot-9, 209 pounds, smaller than Seattle normally looks for.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Unknown, as he only did the bench press at the scouting combine.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: A former four-star recruit who started all three of his seasons for the Buckeyes, Dobbins is a true one-cut runner with the ability to break tackles both with finesse and power. Despite being under 210 pounds, he will lower the boom on defenders to pick up extra yardage and drag the pile. He isn't the slipperiest of backs, but will occasionally leave a tackler grasping for air with a jump cut. Vision remains the biggest area of concern for Dobbins, who isn't always patient letting his blocks set up in front of him, but he's a tough, physical runner who proved he can handle an extensive workload last year and has the upside to be a three-down back in the league.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

2019 Stats: 1,415 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns, 453 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? No, he measured in at 5-foot-7 and just 207 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Yes, as he ran a 4.60 40-yard dash and excelled in the broad and vertical jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: One of the stars of the Tigers national championship squad, the compact Edwards-Helaire pitched in as a runner, receiver, and return specialist. Possessing as much wiggle as any back in this draft class and running with surprising power, he's extremely difficult to bring down and excels at breaking tackles in congested areas. He dishes out a nasty jump cut to leave defenders swiping for air in his wake and can cut on a dime, allowing for him to rack up big yardage after the catch as a receiver. He doesn't have great top speed and doesn't project to be an overly effective goal line or short yardage back, but his receiving skills, return prowess, and penchant for creating first downs would be welcome additions to Seattle's offense.

Cam Akers, Florida State

2019 Stats: 1,144 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, 225 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Yes, he has an ideal build at 5-foot-10, 217 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? He passed all of Seattle's requirements with flying colors, running a 4.47 40-yard dash and posting a 122-inch broad jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Built with a thick, powerful lower body, Akers has the physical profile of a Seahawks running back and uses his pistons to grind out extra yardage. Some bad habits formed from trying to make something out of nothing behind a poor Seminoles offensive line, but he consistently exhibits plus-vision and has a knack for finding run lanes as they develop in front of him. With better blocking in front of him, he should have a better shot at showcasing his speed and hitting more home runs than he did at the college level. A capable route runner with decent hands and pass protection skills, there's potential for him to be a three-down back immediately. Like Taylor and Swift, ball security issues must be addressed, but he's a high-ceiling prospect in Seattle's system.

Zack Moss, Utah

2019 Stats: 1,416 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns, 388 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Slightly undersized height-wise, but weighed in at 223 pounds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? No, but his testing numbers at the combine were impacted by an injury.

Reported interest from Seahawks? Yes, formal meeting at combine and virtual visit.

Scouting Report: Moss checks off the vast majority of the size and athletic thresholds the Seahawks look for at the position. Conjuring up comparisons to Marshawn Lynch, the ex-Utes star runs with a punishing style, often seeking out contact rather than trying to elude defenders. He runs with a wide gait and offers outstanding contact balance, which allows him to break through and bounce off of tackle attempts. He doesn't possess elite top speed, but he's surprisingly elusive when he needs to and has plus-vision, which lends itself well to a zone-heavy scheme. Durability remains a concern after missing six games in his final two seasons with the Utes, but he'd be a perfect fit stylistically.

AJ Dillon, Boston College

2019 Stats: 1,685 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns, 195 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Weighing nearly 250 pounds, he's far bigger than Seattle typically looks for at the position.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Despite his size, he easily met all of Seattle's thresholds, running a 4.53 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical jump.

Reported interest from Seahawks? Yes, formal meeting at combine.

Scouting Report: Possessing rare burst for a 247-pound back and the ability to bowl over defenders in bunches, Dillon rushed for 4,382 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. He bolstered his stock substantially by running a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and posting a 41-inch vertical jump at the combine, showing off unique athletic traits for a back of his size. Though he’s not much of a threat as a receiver stat-wise, the bruising back actually has serviceable hands and would be an intriguing replacement candidate if Carson isn’t extended and departs in 2021.

Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

2019 Stats: 1,083 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, 347 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? No, his 5-foot-9, 207-pound frame falls short of Seattle's size thresholds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Yes, as he performed well in both the broad and vertical jump (39 inches) while running a 4.57 40-yard dash.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: Tough as nails despite being a bit smaller back, Benjamin carried the load and then some for the Sun Devils over the past couple of seasons. He tries to do too much sometimes, showing a tendency to bounce runs outside when he doesn't need to, leading to unnecessary lost yardage as a runner. His improvisation skills can lead to exciting plays as well, however, and he provides an intriguing blend of quickness and power out of the backfield. Depending on who selects him, he may not be a bell cow back in the NFL, but his excellent receiving skills will be well suited for today's pro game and he could be a fun fit in Seattle's offense.

Antonio Gibson, Memphis

2019 Stats: 369 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns, 735 receiving yards

Does he meet Seahawks physical thresholds? Perfect build at 6-foot, 228-pounds, which meets running back and receiver thresholds.

Does he meet Seahawks athletic thresholds? Ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash and posted 35-inch vertical jump and 118-inch broad jump, checking off all three boxes.

Reported interest from Seahawks? No.

Scouting Report: A gadget player with experience playing receiver and running back, Gibson has good size for the position (6-foot-1, 223 pounds) and his versatility could allow him to develop into the third down back C.J. Prosise was supposed to be in Seattle. He's an unrefined route runner and still has a lot of room to grow as a running back out of the backfield, making him quite a project to take a chance on in the first three rounds. Still, he's an explosive home run threat any time he touches the ball, including in the return game, and even if he doesn't play much on offense as a rookie, he could supplant Tyler Lockett on special teams.

Day Three Possibilities

Joshua Kelley, UCLA; LaMichal Perine, Florida; Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis; Javon Leake, Maryland; James Robinson, Illinois State; Michael Warren, Cincinnati, Rico Dowdle, South Carolina