Seahawks Overview and Outlook: David Moore

Though he battled inconsistency once again, Moore proved to be a solid tertiary option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle's aerial attack. How did the former seventh-round pick perform and what does the future hold for him?

Over the course of the offseason, we will explore different players from the 2020 Seahawks roster and evaluate them. We will review their performance from the previous season, what worked, what did not, and then glance at what their future may hold with the Seahawks or perhaps elsewhere.

This week's focus player is receiver David Moore, who will become an unrestricted free agent in March.

2020 Overview

For the second time in his last three seasons, Moore appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Seahawks. As a seventh round pick out of East Central Oklahoma, expectations were low to start his Seahawks career in 2017. However, he emerged as a solid depth piece and for the last three seasons, he has been hot and cold but has come through on more than one occasion.

In 2020, he amassed the second-most receiving yards of his career at 417 with 35 catches, which set a new career-high. He also set a new career high with six receiving touchdowns, which was third-best on the team.

At times, he looked like a viable third receiver, complimenting Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf nicely. However, there were other times where he disappeared completely. The 26-year old amassed at least 40 yards in five different games this season. Against the Dolphins, Moore hauled in three catches for 95 yards, including a 57-yard snag that set up a key touchdown. Several times throughout the season, Moore came up with a key catch to move the chains or get the offense out of a rut.

Wilson and Moore formed a strong connection at times, with Wilson boasting a near-perfect 140.7 rating when targeting Moore. However, he also posted less than 10 yards in seven contests, including one catch for one yard in their Wild Card loss to the Rams. His drop percentage was at a career high at 6.4 percent. The hot-and-cold tendencies he displayed through the majority of his career came to light once again in 2020.

Future Outlook

His inconsistent performance puts his future with the Seahawks in jeopardy. Before the 2020 season, Moore had signed a restricted free agent tender. Now, he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason unless the Seahawks re-sign him.

The Seahawks looks thin at receiver after their two stellar options of Lockett and Metcalf. Phillip Dorsett never worked out, as he was on the shelf the entire season and his contract also expires this offseason. Freddie Swain becomes the next viable option if Moore does not return. The rookie caught 13 passes for 159 yards and two scores in a limited role.

There is motivation for each side to come to an agreement for Moore to return to Seattle. The lack of depth is concerning and Moore is a familiar face with some history of success. With the Seahawks making changes at offensive coordinator, any sort of continuity would be welcome and that includes bringing back Moore. The risk of his cold streaks might be outweighed by Seattle's sheer lack of receiving depth.

The six-foot receiver likely would not command much on the open market. His days with the Seahawks may not be over if the two sides can come to an agreement on a deal. Perhaps one worth around $1 million with some incentives would do the trick.