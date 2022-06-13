Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Review: Outside Linebacker/EDGE

Hoping for dramatic improvements after finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks, quarterback pressures, and pressure rate, Seattle aggressively pursued young, athletic edge defenders who should fit a new defensive scheme better than their predecessors.

As part of a substantial retool on both sides of the football, the Seahawks overhauled their pass rush group this offseason, modifying personnel to best fit new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt's scheme with hopes of improved production across the board.

Transitioning away from a 4-3 heavy scheme towards more 3-4 looks, Seattle released veterans Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, and Benson Mayowa, whose respective skill sets better fit four-man fronts as traditional defensive ends. In corresponding moves, the team signed Uchenna Nwosu in free agency and used a pair of draft choices to select Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith, infusing the depth chart with young, athletic, versatile defenders better suited for hybrid linebacker deployment.

Coming out of mandatory minicamp, Hurtt doesn't yet know how the Seahawks will handle their pass rushing rotation and won't know until training camp unfolds. But with Darrell Taylor returning and a new cast of characters around him, he's excited about the potential of the group to harass quarterbacks.

“Right now it's a matter of who's playing the best and who we can trust when they're out there," Hurtt said. "Now, we're going to play young guys. They got to get on the field. We got to get them ready. They're the future. But at the same time, we got to make sure that the best players are out there. And then really the production, the effort, the ability to make plays, take the ball away, the game deciding plays, that stuff always takes care of itself. I tell players all the time, coaches don't decide how much you're playing if you're a starter. The player decides that."

Heading into their annual six-week moratorium between organized team activities and training camp, how does the Seahawks outside linebacker/EDGE room look? Diving into the depth chart, here's an updated look at the projected starters, a sleeper to watch, a potential wild card to keep an eye on, and a player squarely on the roster bubble.

Projected Starters: Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu © Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports Coming off a solid pseudo-rookie season in which he produced 6.5 sacks and a team-high 36 pressures according to Pro Football Focus, expectations couldn't be much higher for Taylor. Playing in a scheme similar to the one who starred in at Tennessee as an overhang, pass-rushing linebacker, he looks to be in a near-perfect situation where he will be able to pin his ears back and get after the quarterback while also occasionally dropping back into coverage. Lining up out wide should also help him as a run defender setting the edge rather than having to hold serve as a defensive end in the trenches. Across from Taylor, Nwosu has a chance to emerge as one of the best free agent signings made by general manager John Schneider. Only 25 years old, he enjoyed a coming out party for the Chargers in his first season as a starter in 2021, registering 5.0 sacks and 40 pressures. Unlike many players who change teams, he's playing in a system very similar to the one employed by former coach Brandon Staley and most of the terminology matches up, so he should hit the ground running. Still approaching his ceiling as a pass rusher, his physical style should also lend well to stopping the run as an every down player. Sleeper: Boye Mafe © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Heading into the season, the Seahawks will be in good shape off the edge with Taylor and Nwosu as starters. But Mafe, a second-round pick out of Minnesota, may offer a higher ceiling than either player. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 261 pounds, he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash and posted a 38-inch vertical jump in Indianapolis at the combine. Putting those physical tools into practice, he dominated the Senior Bowl, proving himself to be borderline unblockable in practice and recording a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in the all-star showcase. If Mafe acclimates to the NFL game quickly - and recent comments from Carroll suggest he may already be on that track - both veterans better keep a close eye in the rearview mirror or he might be starting at some point in 2022. Wild Card: Alex Tchangam After signing Nwosu and drafting both Mafe and Ohio State's Tyreke Smith, the Seahawks have a crowded outside linebacker group that will be difficult for an undrafted player to crack. But if there's a player hovering under the radar worth monitoring, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Tchangam fits the bill. Built with a chiseled, muscular frame, the former Colorado standout looks the part of an NFL pass rusher and has quality athletic traits. At his pro day two years ago, he ran the 40 in 4.54 seconds, repped 225 pounds 27 times on the bench press, and posted an excellent 7.06 3-cone drill time. Seattle has shown a willingness to keep players with intriguing measurables around longer to develop and after spending time on the practice squad last year, Tchangam could be an unexpected threat to push for a spot. On The Bubble: Alton Robinson © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

During his first two years in the league, Robinson has flashed in brief spells, including producing 4.0 sacks in a limited reserve role as a rookie. But he hasn't been able to latch onto a larger role and his numbers took a dive in 2021, as he managed to record only a single sack. Still only 24 years old, the Seahawks aren't ready to give up on him and he may still be a significant contributor rushing the passer. With that said, at 270 pounds, he may not be a natural fit for a 3-4 defense and didn't look comfortable in the few occasions where he dropped back into coverage last year, casting questions about his ability to play outside linebacker. With Mafe and Smith now in the fold, he will have much to prove to ensure he keeps a roster spot in a suddenly crowded EDGE group.