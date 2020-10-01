SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Should Kick Tires on Jabaal Sheard

CorbinSmithNFL

Through the first three weeks of the season, as expected, the Seahawks have had their issues applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This has been particularly problematic when it comes to the team's front four, as the defensive line has accounted for just a trio of sacks so far, and the season-ending knee injury suffered by Bruce Irvin only made the situation worse.

This has forced Seattle to be more aggressive blitzing than in prior seasons, with Jamal Adams leading the team with 2.0 sacks and five quarterback hits. While this has always been a strength for the star safety, the fact he's already blitzed 31 times in three games further illustrates the lack of faith the coaching staff has in the front line being able to generate a pass rush on their own.

There have been glimpses of pass rushing competence from Seattle's defensive ends and tackles. Late in last week's victory over Dallas, Shaquem Griffin and Benson Mayowa got hits on Dak Prescott, while rookie Alton Robinson produced his first career sack at a crucial time, setting up a game-winning interception by Ryan Neal on the very next play. Earlier in the contest, Jarran Reed strip-sacked Prescott and L.J. Collier had a quarterback hit as well.

There have been far too many plays where the front line hasn't been able to do anything, however, allowing quarterbacks such as Prescott and Matt Ryan to carve up a struggling secondary at will. Somehow, Seattle has to bolster its pass rush with a quality veteran, but they lack the draft capital to swing a trade for a player like Washington's Ryan Kerrigan or Cincinnati's Carlos Dunlap.

Instead of further mortgaging the future by dealing away draft picks, the Seahawks should be wasting no time getting former Patriots and Colts standout Jabaal Sheard to the VMAC.

Sheard, 31, recently was scheduled to visit with Detroit, which presented the opportunity for him to be reunited with coach Matt Patricia, his defensive coordinator in two seasons in New England. But to this point, he hasn't signed a contract and remains the best overall free agent available at the defensive end position.

At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Sheard has prior experience playing as a 3-4 outside linebacker as well as a 4-3 defensive end. He offers the size and athleticism to move around the defensive line and though he's never been an elite pass rusher in terms of sacks, he's more than serviceable in that capacity and impacts games in other ways.

Per Pro Football Focus, Sheard has generated at least 30 quarterback pressures in each of his nine NFL seasons and exceeded 60 pressures three times, including in 2017 and 2018 with the Colts. While he hasn't surpassed 5.0 sacks in a season since 2015, he's been very consistent, registering at least 4.5 sacks in all but one season since entering the league and hitting double digit quarterback hits four of the past five years.

When it comes to creating turnovers and pass deflections, Sheard has excelled in both areas, forcing 13 fumbles and racking up 27 passes defensed. He's also been disruptive getting into the backfield with 71 career tackles for loss and has been a reliable run defender throughout his career.

Given his age and the fact he hasn't played this year, Seattle wouldn't need Sheard to come in and play 80 percent of the snaps on defense. But he could instantly jump into a rotational role at either defensive end spot, providing a bit of a boost to the team's edge rush while not being a liability defending the run either.

Assuming Sheard doesn't sign with the Lions, general manager John Schneider should be working the phones to get the ball rolling on his COVID-19 testing and bring the veteran in for a workout. If all goes well, the Seahawks should fast-track signing him before facing the Vikings in Week 5.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks OT Brandon Shell Hopes Offensive Line Builds Off Early Season Success

Despite joining the Seahawks during one of the most challenging offseasons in NFL history, Shell has made a solid transition to his new team, with a new-look line enjoying plenty of success through three games. Still, he knows there's still some work to be done in pass protection and run blocking as the season progresses.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Wins NFC Player of the Month, Makes MVP Statement

Somehow, despite earning player of the week numerous times during his career, Wilson had never been named NFC Player of the Month in his first eight seasons. But after a historic month of September, that's no longer the case for the MVP favorite.

Nick Lee

Amid Rash of Injuries, S Damarious Randall Could Provide Valuable Depth for Seahawks

With the free safety position riddled with injuries, the Seahawks have strengthened the depth at that spot by adding Ryan Neal and Damarious Randall to the mix. As a result, the coaching staff is hopeful those two players can perform effectively if they're needed.

Thomas Hall10

'Workers Work': Thanks to Preparation, Shaquem Griffin Thriving in Return to Seahawks

Admitting he was blindsided by Seattle's decision to waive him, Shaquem Griffin had opportunities to join other teams. But with his twin brother Shaquill still with the Seahawks, he couldn't envision himself being anywhere else other than the Pacific Northwest.

CorbinSmithNFL

Hawks Eye View Week 3: Seahawks Defense Secondary to... Everyone

As Russell Wilson continues to break records and lead the way as MVP front runner, the Seahawks stand at 3-0 early in the 2020 season. But a porous defense remains a major concern for the team's division title and Super Bowl odds.

aryannaprasad

Can Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Break NFL's Single-Season Passing Touchdown Record?

It's still very early in the 2020 season, but after toppling Patrick Mahomes' previous mark for most touchdown passes through three games, Wilson could have a very realistic shot at surpassing Peyton Manning by early January.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks' Russell Wilson Proving He's Mr. Incredible

Given his vast array of abilities and skills, Wilson could conjure up comparisons to a number of different super heroes. But considering how he continues to save the Seahawks from their own porous defense week after week, there's only one that truly fits the bill.

Nick Lee

CouchTater

Seahawks Defensive Woes Can't Be Fixed by Abrupt Staff Changes

One of the popular ideas in the Seahawks Twittersphere making the rounds on social media is that the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton could help the defense improve. There are several reasons why such a concept is ridiculous.

Colby Patnode

potterhawk

Seahawks Waive D'Andre Walker, Protect Shaquem Griffin on Practice Squad

Impressing in his season debut, Griffin is expected to suit up for a second straight week in Miami, while Seattle will now have two open roster spots to work with addressing other positional needs.

CorbinSmithNFL

Report: Seahawks Visiting with Versatile DB Damarious Randall

With the trio of Jamal Adams, Quinton Dunbar, and Lano Hill all nursing injuries and Marquise Blair already out for the season, the Seahawks will take another look at Randall, who has prior starting experience at multiple positions in the secondary.

CorbinSmithNFL