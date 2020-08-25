Seattle Seahawks 2020 Season Preview

Spearheaded by another outstanding season by star quarterback Russell Wilson, who surpassed 30 touchdown passes for the fourth time in five seasons, the Seahawks got off to a fast start in 2019. After winning five of their first six games, coach Pete Carroll’s squad knocked off the previously undefeated 49ers and found themselves atop the NFC West in Week 13, positioning themselves for a run at home field advantage and a first round bye.

However, despite reaching the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons, coach Pete Carroll’s squad limped down the stretch by losing three of their last four regular season games. Forced to settle for a wild card with an 11-5 record, they held off the pesky Eagles in the opening round of the postseason before a second half comeback attempt orchestrated by Wilson came up just short against the Packers the ensuing week, sending the Seahawks home short of reaching the NFC title game for a fifth straight season.

With Wilson heading into his age 32 season and Carroll closing in on his 70th birthday, Seattle’s title window remains open but there’s a clear sense of urgency to win now before it slams shut. Keeping that in mind, the organization aggressively filled numerous holes on both sides of the ball this offseason with the goal of retaking the NFC West and returning to the Super Bowl.

Offense

Throwing more touchdowns than any other quarterback since 2017, Wilson finally received the recognition he has long deserved by being named a Second-Team All-Pro selection last season. He finished with 31 touchdown passes, threw a career-low five interceptions, and led an NFL-best five game-winning drives, putting a flawed Seahawks squad on his back and guiding them to another double-digit win campaign.

Entering his ninth season, Wilson has a chance to put up even better numbers in 2020. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, Tyler Lockett remains Seattle’s No. 1 target for now, but second-year rising star DK Metcalf looks poised to explode after producing 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. In addition to one of the league’s best receiving duos, the Seahawks added veteran tight end Greg Olsen and speedy receiver Phillip Dorsett in free agency, giving the franchise quarterback two more quality targets at his disposal.

In the backfield, bruising runner Chris Carson will head into a contract year seeking a third consecutive 1,000-yard season, but the veteran will have plenty of help toting the rock. After producing his first 1,000-yard season with the Texans in 2019, Carlos Hyde was signed in May as insurance while Rashaad Penny continues to recover from a torn ACL. Behind those two proven veterans, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas has been a revelation in training camp and will compete with second-year runner Travis Homer for the third down back role.

If there’s a potential weak spot for Seattle offensively, it remains in the trenches, where coach Mike Solari will have at least three new starters along the offensive line. Tackle Duane Brown and guard Mike Iupati will provide stability on the left side, but a starter hasn’t yet been determined at center, third-round pick Damien Lewis is slated to start right away at right guard, and newcomer Brandon Shell will replace Germain Ifedi at right tackle. Early returns indicate Lewis and Shell will do well together, but with so much turnover, this group could be an Achilles heel if they don’t mesh quickly.

Defense

Struggling in all facets defensively last season, the Seahawks most notably finished with just 28.0 sacks. Though question marks persist with the pass rush after choosing not to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney, the team did bring back veteran defensive ends Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin, who combined for 15.5 sacks last season. They also used a pair of draft choices on Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, two athletic edge defenders with the potential to contribute early. At the base end spot, Rasheem Green should take over as the starter with L.J. Collier seeing snaps behind him.

After re-signing Jarran Reed to a two-year deal, Seattle has a formidable pair of starting defensive tackles with him teaming up with Poona Ford. But depth behind them remains a concern after losing Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson in free agency, as Bryan Mone is the only player behind them who has any prior NFL game experience at the position. Second-year defender Demarcus Christmas could be a sleeper to watch in this position group after missing his whole rookie year with a back injury.

Surprising many, Seattle used its first-round pick on linebacker Jordyn Brooks. While he may not start on day one, the former Texas Tech standout has impressed in training camp and will eventually join forces with perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner and reliable veteran K.J. Wright, further solidifying one of the best linebacker groups in football. Along with rushing off the edge, Irvin will also see time at the strongside linebacker position and following a strong finish to his rookie season, Cody Barton will be in the mix for snaps as well.

Retooling the secondary, the Seahawks made two bold moves to rebuild the unit into one of the league’s most improved. In late July, they shipped two first-round picks to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams, bringing the All-Pro talent to the Pacific Northwest. He will team up with Quandre Diggs, who intercepted three passes in five starts after being acquired from the Lions last October. At the cornerback spots, Shaquill Griffin is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, while newcomer Quinton Dunbar should be a significant upgrade over incumbent starter Tre Flowers on the right side.

Projected Record

Questions loom on Seattle’s offensive and defensive lines, which could limit the team’s potential as a legitimate title contender. Still, with Wilson in his prime under center with additional weapons to throw to, Adams bringing much-needed intensity to the defense alongside Wagner and Diggs, and Carroll still roaming the sidelines, Seattle will fight with San Francisco for NFC West supremacy once again and finish with a 12-4 record.

Expected Depth Chart

Quarterback: Russell Wilson

Running Back: Chris Carson

Receivers: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf

Tight Ends: Greg Olsen, Will Dissly

Offensive Line: Duane Brown, Mike Iupati, Ethan Pocic, Damien Lewis, Brandon Shell

Defensive Ends: Benson Mayowa, Rasheem Green

Defensive Tackles: Jarran Reed, Poona Ford

Linebackers: K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner, Bruce Irvin

Cornerbacks: Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar

Safeties: Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs