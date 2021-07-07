Should Seahawks Explore N'Keal Harry Trade?

Seattle doesn't necessarily need to add another receiver, but the franchise has always expressed interest in talented first round picks who struggled with their original team. Could Harry be the next one to attempt to revive his career in the Pacific Northwest?

Two years later, it's still hard to believe DK Metcalf plummeted all the way to the end of the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft. To this point, the Seahawks star wideout has produced more receiving yardage than any other player from that draft class over the past two seasons and also ranks second in receiving touchdowns and third in receptions during that same span.

But before Seattle stopped Metcalf's unexpected free fall with the No. 64 overall selection after trading back into the second round, eight different receivers heard their names called first. Among those selected before him, New England snagged Arizona State standout N'Keal Harry with the final pick of the first round, believing they had landed a future star for Tom Brady to throw to.

In his final two seasons with the Sun Devils, Harry had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, generating 18 total touchdowns on offense while also returning a punt for a score. He wrapped up his illustrious career with 213 receptions for 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning First-Team All-Pac 12 honors twice as a receiver and Second-Team honors once as a return specialist.

While Metcalf has put himself on the cusp of superstardom, however, Harry's first two seasons haven't panned out as the Patriots envisioned. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound target missed more than half of his rookie season due to injury and in 21 career games, he's produced only 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns, struggling to come close to meeting expectations.

This offseason, New England spent significant money in free agency upgrading its receiving corps, signing veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Those two players as well as Jakobi Meyers are all expected to be in front of Harry on the depth chart, which has casted doubt about whether or not the former Sun Devil will even make the team this year.

Facing the prospect of battling for a roster spot, Harry's agent Jamal Tooson indicated he formally requested a trade before training camp.

"Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it's time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N'Keal moves on before the start of training camp. That is why I have informed the Patriots today I am formally requesting a trade on behalf of my client," Tooson said in the statement. "N'Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity. He will continue to work hard to develop and refine his craft after missing a large portion of his rookie year to injury. His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it."

Given his lackluster production since entering the league, it remains unclear how many teams would have interest in acquiring Harry. But if the Patriots decide to oblige to Tooson's request and shop him, the Seahawks may be a team worth monitoring.

With Metcalf and Tyler Lockett returning and second-round pick D'Wayne Eskridge set to contribute right away, Seattle doesn't necessarily need to add another receiver to the mix. The position group stands out as one of the deepest on the roster, especially with undrafted rookies Cade Johnson and Connor Wedington expected to push for spots in training camp.

Albeit with mixed results, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has never shied away from buying low on busted first-round picks from other teams. In the past, he has signed players such as guard Luke Joeckel, defensive end Dion Jordan, and most recently defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, hoping a change of scenery could help turn their careers around.

Just 23 years old, Harry checks off a number of boxes that should intrigue Seattle. He offers elite size with quality athletic traits, as he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and posted a 38 1/2-inch vertical at the 2019 scouting combine, he can create after the catch with the football in his hands, and he excels reeling in contested catches due to outstanding ball skills and body control.

Additionally, Harry is a willing and capable blocker in the run game, something Seattle demands from all of its receivers. He also returned punts in college, though he may not have enough burst to handle those duties in the NFL.

Away from his football talents, Harry carries affordable cap numbers in the final two years of his rookie contract. Any team acquiring him via trade would be on the hook for cap hits of $1.413 million in 2021 and $1.872 million in 2022.

Of course, Harry has his share of deficiencies that helped lead to his current situation in New England. Most notably, even dating back to his time at Arizona State, he has had issues creating separation and shaking loose from coverage. He never has looked comfortable in the Patriots offense either, creating questions about his ability to master NFL schemes.

As a result, this could be one of those situations where teams wait for the Patriots to release Harry outright with hopes of signing him without giving up any draft compensation. With his chances of making the 53-man roster far from guaranteed, it's possible that could happen considering the additions the team has made at receiver this offseason.

Nonetheless, after briefly trying to make a play for Julio Jones last month, the Seahawks should have interest in trading for Harry due to his college pedigree, physical tools, youth, and affordability. With Metcalf, Lockett, and Eskridge already on the roster, he wouldn't face the pressure of being the No. 1, No. 2, or even No. 3 receiver, and while the situation may not present the "opportunity" the player is hoping for in terms of targets, the offensive scheme fits his skill set better and he would be a beneficiary of the talent around him.

Under best circumstances, Harry would present another matchup nightmare for opponents to worry about, giving Seattle another monstrous wideout alongside Metcalf. And if he doesn't pan out, the team wouldn't have much money invested in him anyway. It's the type of gamble Schneider has delighted in taking on in the past and would surely be eager to do again hoping to strike gold.

If the Patriots, who have minimal leverage in trade negotiations at this point, are willing to take a conditional sixth or even seventh round pick to move on from Harry, Schneider would be crazy not to pick up the phone and try to swing a deal.