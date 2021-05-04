Stock Watch: 3 Winners, Losers From Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft

After making three selections and reportedly signing 13 undrafted free agents, the Seahawks 90-man roster is starting to take form. Which players will benefit most from Seattle's latest draft class? And which ones now need to look over their shoulders?

With the 2021 NFL Draft officially in the rear-view mirror and teams shifting focus on the next stage of free agency, rosters are continuing to take shape for the upcoming season and rookie minicamps are just around the corner.

While the Seahawks weren't big spenders in free agency and only made three total selections in the draft, they were able to bolster their pass rush through free agency, fortify the offensive line by trading for veteran guard Gabe Jackson, and add another dynamic playmaking receiver as well as a talented cornerback and high-upside pass protecting tackle this past weekend. The team also looks to have done well recruiting several quality undrafted free agents to help fill out the depth chart.

Considering Seattle's 2021 draft class coupled with other offseason moves, which players were the big winners? And which ones could be sweating it out once training camp arrives?

Stock Up

DK Metcalf/Tyler Lockett

The addition of D'Wayne Eskridge could take a handful of targets away from Metcalf and Lockett. So why are they draft weekend winners? During the second half of the 2020 season, opponents were able to take away Seattle's deep passing game without a third viable option to step up and adjustments lacking schematically. The speedy former Western Michigan standout coupled with coordinator Shane Waldron should change that, however, as he excels at creating yardage after the catch and can do significant damage in the short-to-intermediate passing game. He's also a threat on screens and jet sweeps. His presence should help open up big plays on the outside for both star receivers while providing a dangerous complimentary weapon opposing coordinators now have to worry about.

Ethan Pocic

Despite signing a one-year contract in March, many presumed the Seahawks weren't done seeking out competition to push Pocic. But somewhat surprisingly, the team did not invest any of their three draft picks on a potential successor, with undrafted signee Pier-Olivier Lestage being the only new player added at the position. This makes Pocic arguably the biggest winner of draft weekend, as the organization clearly believes he will take a substantial step forward in 2021. Barring an unexpected late free agent addition or trade, he should have the starting center role on lockdown ahead of Kyle Fuller for a second straight season and will have a chance to play himself into a third contract.

Cody Barton

There's still a chance K.J. Wright could eventually return to the Seahawks. But as the roster currently stands, Barton stands to gain the most if the long-time starter ends up signing elsewhere, especially after the team didn't add a linebacker in the draft or free agency. There's no guarantee he would start at strongside linebacker - Darrell Taylor could potentially be in the mix - but he offers the most experience at the position after starting a handful of games there as a rookie two seasons ago. Carroll mentioned his desire to give Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven a more legitimate opportunity at competing for playing time in 2021 and the ex-Utah standout could be destined to see significant snaps in base packages along with his special teams duties.

Stock Down

John Ursua/Penny Hart

While Metcalf and Lockett will appreciate having Eskridge around to help draw attention away from them, his arrival coupled with the signing of South Dakota State star Cade Johnson in undrafted free agency puts Ursua and Hart in a perilous position. Ursua didn't play a single snap last year after Hart beat him out for a roster spot and now entering his third season, he faces long odds of sticking around due to his lack of special teams contributions. As for Hart, after dressing in 13 games a year ago, he now has Eskridge and Freddie Swain in front of him on the depth chart and Johnson could easily overtake him in training camp. Either player could latch on as a sixth receiver, but it won't be easy surviving roster cuts with the new additions around them.

Brandon Shell

With one year remaining on his contract, Shell will open the 2021 season as Seattle's starter at right tackle. He's safe in that regard. But the franchise's decision to draft Stone Forsythe, who played both tackle positions at Florida, makes his future beyond that point a bit murkier. Though he enjoyed one of his best NFL seasons in 2020 and received quality grades from Pro Football Focus, he missed five games due to an ankle injury and has dealt with numerous injuries in his five prior seasons. Carrying a $5.3 million cap hit, it's not out of the question he could be re-signed if he has a strong season and remains affordable. With that said, depending on how Forsythe develops in year one, the team may opt to go the cheaper route with sights on him starting on the right side before eventually replacing Duane Brown.

Tre Flowers

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks haven't done Flowers any favors. First, they signed Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir in free agency. Then they used a fourth-round pick on Tre Brown, who Carroll indicated would compete on the outside right away. All three of those players will be vying for starting spots against D.J. Reed, Damarious Randall, and Flowers. It's a crowded field - with Richard Sherman coming back still a possibility as well - and though Flowers has the advantage in terms of total NFL starts over everyone except Desir, he has struggled to find consistency in his first three seasons. There's no doubt he will be playing for both his short and long-term future in Seattle when training camp opens in July and it's debatable whether he will survive roster cuts.