The Seahawks Cheat Death With Big Win Over 49ers

If you are a fan of action or thriller movies, the main character usually has to avoid certain death at one point or another. The Seahawks narrowly escaped their season being declared dead with a 1-3 start and three-game losing streak. How many times can Seattle continue to cheat death the rest of the way?

Calling last Sunday's game against the 49ers a must-win for the Seahawks seemed a bit dramatic on the surface, with it being a Week 4 matchup. However, context is important. Had they dropped that game, they would have fallen to 1-3 on the year, with a loss against a division rival. It would have put them in sole possession of the basement of the NFC West with a daunting schedule ahead.

If you watch any scary movie, you know the basement is definitely a place to avoid at all costs. The same goes for sports, of course.

Many Seahawks fans had premonitions of their season going up in flames after the team's brutal 30-17 loss to the Vikings the week prior. The defensive performance itself was certainly cause for concern. Much like the movie Final Destination, fans wondered if Seattle's time was running out. Who would "death" come for next? A big injury? Offensive struggles? Russell Wilson struggles? Was their time among the NFC West's best teams done for? Fans wondered if this was truly the end.

However, the win against the 49ers proved that those premonitions and death declarations were premature and incorrect. The defense, especially, made it clear that they still had a pulse. They forced two turnovers, including the first interception of the season, by the hands of safety Quandre Diggs. The defense came through in clutch situations, only allowing two third down conversions out of 14 tries.

So for now, the Seahawks swerved around the logs falling off of the log truck on the highway. They avoided the flying debris from various accidents that befall some victims of the Final Destination franchise.

It truly was a full team win. The offense scored enough points, with Wilson twirling out of multiple sacks to find the end zone. The defense held San Francisco to 13 points through the first 58 minutes of the game. Even special teams got involved, recovering a fumble on a kickoff that gave Seattle a short field. The kicking game, along with punter Michael Dickson, also played big roles as the 49ers started four drives inside of their own 20-yard line.

The thing about the NFC West is: there is very little room for error. The Seahawks cannot afford to tempt fate much more and still hope to be competing for a division title late into December.

"Death" can only be cheated so many times in football's toughest division. The Cardinals are the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team. Despite being blown out at home by Arizona, the Rams still look solid at 3-1, being the only team that has beaten the defending champion Buccaneers so far this season. The 49ers will bounce back with their immense talent.

With five games remaining against NFC West foes, along with a road game looming against the Packers, Seattle will need to dart and dodge several more times before it can sail into the safe harbors of the playoffs.

The Seahawks get another chance to steer clear of death's designs on Thursday night against the Rams. If they win, they become the main hunter of the Cardinals. If they lose, they are once again battling to stay out of the basement's grasp.