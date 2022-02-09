Top 5 Defensive Performances in Seahawks' Super Bowl History

DE Chris Clemons, Super Bowl XLVII: Along with Avril, Clemons constantly overpowered Denver's offensive line. Pro Football Focus had him down for six pressures and the team's lone sack of Manning.

LB Lofa Tatupu, Super Bowl XL: Making it to the big game as a rookie, Tatupu did not fold under the bright lights. His nine tackles led the Seahawks, and he added a pass deflection as well.

CB Richard Sherman, Super Bowl XLIX: Playing with a torn UCL in his left elbow, Sherman was targeted just twice by Brady. He allowed both to be completed, but only for six combined yards.

CB Kelly Herndon, Super Bowl XL: Already down 14-3, the Seahawks had their backs against their own end zone once more. In desperate need of a momentum-shifting play, Herndon jumped in front of a throw to the goal line by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, picked it off and sprinted all the way down to the Pittsburgh 20-yard line. Three players later, Seattle got on the board with its first and only touchdown of the night.