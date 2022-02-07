Top 5 Offensive Performances in Seahawks' Super Bowl History

QB Russell Wilson, Super Bowl XLIX: Wilson completed just 12 passes in total and didn't really get going until the second quarter, but he made some brilliant plays when needed. However, it's the one he didn't make that trumps everything else.

QB Matt Hasselbeck, Super Bowl XL: Hampered at times by suspect officiating, Hasselbeck still managed to throw for 273 yards and one touchdown on 26 completions. But a backbreaking red zone interception and the fact his offense only scored 10 points kept him from making the cut on this list.

WR Jermaine Kearse, Super Bowl XLVIII: Had this game been closer than it was, Kearse's 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter would have gone down as one of the greatest scores in Super Bowl history. Spinning through and bouncing off four Broncos defenders, the University of Washington product would not be denied the end zone to extend the Seahawks' lead to 36 points. But that's ultimately the problem here, given that Seattle's first championship in franchise history had already been secured well before that moment.

WR Doug Baldwin, Super Bowl XLVIII: Leading the team in catches (5) and receiving yards (66), Baldwin also scored an impressive touchdown in which he made several defenders miss. That brought the game to its unusual final score of 43-8, capping off one of the most one-sided affairs in Super Bowl history.