Turning 32, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Continues to Build Canton-Worthy Resume

CorbinSmith

Now past the midway point of his ninth NFL season, Russell Wilson has already accomplished more than most quarterbacks do at the game's highest level. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, he's produced over 300 combined touchdowns including playoff games, and he owns a Super Bowl ring.

But the Seahawks star, who turns 32 years old on Sunday, has always aspired to be more than simply a great quarterback. As he has told reporters on multiple occasions over the years, he has his sights set on entering retirement viewed as the best to ever play the game.

Currently, Wilson ranks 20th all-time with 257 passing touchdowns and 41st all-time with 32,720 passing yards. There are plenty of non-Hall of Fame signal callers in front of him in both categories, including former Seahawk Dave Krieg and Vinny Testaverde, who benefited from lengthy careers and playing in nearly 450 combined games.

But to truly understand Wilson's greatness compared to his peers historically requires proper context. He's only played in 138 games to this point, easily the fewest for any quarterback in the top 20 in passing touchdowns with Matthew Stafford coming in second at 160 games. Only ex-Cowboys star Tony Romo produced more passing yardage with fewer games played.

Prior to turning 32 years old, Wilson has thrown the eighth-most touchdown passes in NFL history with the likes of quarterbacking legends such as Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, and Brett Favre in front of him. Additionally, he ranks second in passer rating behind only Aaron Rodgers, fifth in completion rate, 11th in passing yardage, and sixth in game-winning drives.

Considering Wilson's ability as a runner puts him in even more exclusive company. He's one of only three quarterbacks in history to produce 200 or more passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, and 1,500 rushing yards before their 32nd birthday, joining Rodgers and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton.

Looking from an individual season perspective, Wilson also sits at the table with an elite cast of quarterbacks in regard to his production. His five seasons of 30-plus touchdown passes before turning 32, including already throwing 30 this season, ranks second all-time behind only Favre. Interestingly, all five of those seasons have come in the past six years.

With the "Let Russ Cook" movement taking hold in Seattle this season, Wilson remains on pace to eclipse 40 touchdown passes and 4,500 passing yards for the first time in his career. He also has completed north of 70 percent of his passes for the first time and leads the league with an 8.3 percent touchdown rate.

Assuming the Seahawks continue to put the ball in their star quarterback's hands and he keeps imitating Iron Man in terms of durability, Wilson still has several dominant seasons left in him. He's consistently made it known he wants to play until he's 45 years old and if he manages to come close to doing that, he will shatter a bunch of records by the time he hangs up his cleats.

As for his quest to become the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Wilson has much work left to do. Winning at least one MVP, earning some First-Team All-Pro nods, and capturing another Lombardi Trophy would do wonders enhancing his legacy.

But while he has plenty of boxes to check off before he can be hoisted into such a discussion alongside Tom Brady, Manning, Favre, Marino, and others, as the statistics bear out, Wilson is right with them at this stage of his career. At the very least, he's already constructed a Hall of Fame caliber resume and could very well go down as one of the best to ever play the quarterback position when it's all said and done.

Seahawk Maven Sunday Spotlight featuring Jen Mueller

With the Seahawks set to face the Eagles in Week 12, reporter Hannah Hoover chats with Seahawks pre-game host Jen Mueller about Seattle's growing continuity on defense, the struggles for Carson Wentz and Philadelphia's offense, and much more.

Hannah Hoover

Rashaad Penny Ready to Return, Set to Practice for Seahawks Next Week

Nearly a year after tearing his ACL in a loss to the Rams, Penny looks poised to return to the practice field for the first time this season and could be activated to the 53-man roster in the near future as Seattle gears up for a playoff push.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Rule Out Brandon Shell, 5 Questionable to Play vs. Eagles

Facing a talented Philadelphia defensive front, Seattle will be without the services of Shell and will be replaced by Cedric Ogbuehi, who will make his first NFL start since 2017. On the plus side, Chris Carson, Ethan Pocic, and Shaquill Griffin weren't even on the final injury report and will suit up.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Need to Beware of Eagles' Desperation

Philadelphia has lost two straight games, has an offensive line riddled with injuries, and has a quarterback struggling to come close to meeting expectations. But even considering the Eagles myriad of issues, the Seahawks can't take a playoff-tested team lightly with their season potentially on the line.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: Grab Russell Wilson Where You Can

For the most part, fantasy quarterbacks aren't something you go out of your way to trade for. But when the market gives you an opportunity for a massive upgrade, you need to take it.

Colby Patnode

Appreciating Nick Bellore, Seahawks Unheralded Special Teams Star

Despite limited usage as a fullback on offense for Seattle, Bellore has finally started to receive long-deserved recognition for his stellar special teams play and if the season ended today, he would make the Pro Bowl for the first time in his 10-year career.

CorbinSmithNFL

Improved Execution Fuels Jamal Adams, Seahawks Surging Pass Rush

With Seattle's once dormant pass rush coming to life in recent weeks, it shouldn't be surprising the team has now turned in six straight quarters of dramatically improved play defensively. From Adams' perspective, it all boils down to execution and improving communication from a group still growing together.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ken Norton Jr.: Persistence Led to Resurgence of Seahawks' Pass Rush

While Seattle's pass rush struggled mightily to perform effectively through the first six games of the season, the team has been able to turn things around recently and that success should be credited to the defense's ability to attack opposing quarterbacks in several different ways.

Thomas Hall10

For Seahawks, Top Seed in NFC May Not Matter

As things currently stand, the top two seeds in each conference would earn bye weeks for the postseason in January. But with the chances of a game being canceled seeming inevitable at this point due to COVID-19, an expanded playoff would eliminate the bye, making the top seed far less desirable for teams such as the Seahawks.

Ty Gonzalez

Why Will Dissly Could Be Seahawks Biggest X-Factor Entering December

Even before Greg Olsen went down with a potential season-ending foot injury, there have been signs of Dissly returning to form in recent weeks. As he further distances himself from Achilles surgery, will the third-year tight end take on a larger role down the stretch?

CorbinSmithNFL