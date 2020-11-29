Turning 32, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Continues to Build Canton-Worthy Resume

Now past the midway point of his ninth NFL season, Russell Wilson has already accomplished more than most quarterbacks do at the game's highest level. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, he's produced over 300 combined touchdowns including playoff games, and he owns a Super Bowl ring.

But the Seahawks star, who turns 32 years old on Sunday, has always aspired to be more than simply a great quarterback. As he has told reporters on multiple occasions over the years, he has his sights set on entering retirement viewed as the best to ever play the game.

Currently, Wilson ranks 20th all-time with 257 passing touchdowns and 41st all-time with 32,720 passing yards. There are plenty of non-Hall of Fame signal callers in front of him in both categories, including former Seahawk Dave Krieg and Vinny Testaverde, who benefited from lengthy careers and playing in nearly 450 combined games.

But to truly understand Wilson's greatness compared to his peers historically requires proper context. He's only played in 138 games to this point, easily the fewest for any quarterback in the top 20 in passing touchdowns with Matthew Stafford coming in second at 160 games. Only ex-Cowboys star Tony Romo produced more passing yardage with fewer games played.

Prior to turning 32 years old, Wilson has thrown the eighth-most touchdown passes in NFL history with the likes of quarterbacking legends such as Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, and Brett Favre in front of him. Additionally, he ranks second in passer rating behind only Aaron Rodgers, fifth in completion rate, 11th in passing yardage, and sixth in game-winning drives.

Considering Wilson's ability as a runner puts him in even more exclusive company. He's one of only three quarterbacks in history to produce 200 or more passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, and 1,500 rushing yards before their 32nd birthday, joining Rodgers and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton.

Looking from an individual season perspective, Wilson also sits at the table with an elite cast of quarterbacks in regard to his production. His five seasons of 30-plus touchdown passes before turning 32, including already throwing 30 this season, ranks second all-time behind only Favre. Interestingly, all five of those seasons have come in the past six years.

With the "Let Russ Cook" movement taking hold in Seattle this season, Wilson remains on pace to eclipse 40 touchdown passes and 4,500 passing yards for the first time in his career. He also has completed north of 70 percent of his passes for the first time and leads the league with an 8.3 percent touchdown rate.

Assuming the Seahawks continue to put the ball in their star quarterback's hands and he keeps imitating Iron Man in terms of durability, Wilson still has several dominant seasons left in him. He's consistently made it known he wants to play until he's 45 years old and if he manages to come close to doing that, he will shatter a bunch of records by the time he hangs up his cleats.

As for his quest to become the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Wilson has much work left to do. Winning at least one MVP, earning some First-Team All-Pro nods, and capturing another Lombardi Trophy would do wonders enhancing his legacy.

But while he has plenty of boxes to check off before he can be hoisted into such a discussion alongside Tom Brady, Manning, Favre, Marino, and others, as the statistics bear out, Wilson is right with them at this stage of his career. At the very least, he's already constructed a Hall of Fame caliber resume and could very well go down as one of the best to ever play the quarterback position when it's all said and done.