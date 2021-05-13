Way Too Early Game-By-Game Predictions for Seahawks 2021 Schedule

The Seahawks will face five 2020 playoff teams in the first eight games before a much-deserved Week 9 bye. How will the team handle a difficult September and October schedule? And what will be their final record?

With their 2021 schedule being released on Wednesday, the Seahawks will open the first 17-game season in NFL history with a road matchup against the Colts and play a league-high five prime time games, including three consecutive matchups under the lights against the Rams, Steelers, and Saints in October.

Though the start of training camp remains more than two months away, it's never too early to predict each of Seattle's 17 games. How will coach Pete Carroll's squad fare in the rugged NFC West? Here are my score projections along with a record tally from Week 1 through Week 18.