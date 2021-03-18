Why Gabe Jackson Trade Could Kick Seahawks Offseason Agenda Into Overdrive

With Russell Wilson unhappy about pass protection among other things, the Seahawks badly needed to make an aggressive move to shore up their offensive line. After accomplishing that on the first day of free agency, more significant moves could be coming in the near future.

Since Russell Wilson went public about his frustrations in regard to pass protection and lack of involvement in scheme and personnel decisions in early February, a dark cloud of uncertainty has hovered over the Seahawks. Though the star quarterback reportedly had not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers went out of his way to unveil four teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for, spurring further speculation about his future.

Would Seattle work back into Wilson's good graces by spending significant money to improve the offensive line as requested? Or would general manager John Schneider stick with status quo looking in the bargain bin and risk further alienating him? Or would Schneider and coach Pete Carroll do the unthinkable and deal one of the NFL's best signal callers for a boatload of draft picks and commence on a rebuild? Fans have sat on pins and needles in recent weeks wondering how the process would play out before April's upcoming draft.

Though the Seahawks struck out swinging attempting to sign guards Kevin Zeitler and Joe Thuney before the official start of free agency, the mere fact Schneider threw his hat into the ring and made competitive offers for both players indicated he was listening to Wilson's pleas. This was not a typical offseason approach for him and the front office from that perspective.

Then on Wednesday, Schneider shipped a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for veteran Gabe Jackson, one of the best pass protecting guards in the league. It didn't take long to learn how Wilson viewed that move and the decision to pull the trigger could have a monumental impact on how the rest of this offseason plays out for the franchise.

Up to this point, with several credible national reporters throwing fuel onto the fire, rumors continued to swirl about the Seahawks actively discussing trade offers for Wilson. There's no question this has had an impact on the moves, or lack thereof, made by Schneider and the front office in the weeks before free agency.

If Seattle actually considered moving Wilson, which multiple reports suggest they did, the team would have had to absorb a $39 million dead cap hit. Trying to extend players such as receiver Tyler Lockett or defensive tackle Jarran Reed under such circumstances didn't make much sense. Seattle wasn't going to restructure Wilson's contract either, as that would have made his dead cap hit north of $70 million.

As a result, the only notable move the Seahawks made to create cap space was releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap. This left them with roughly $17 million to work with entering free agency and most of that money has now been used trading for Jackson, extending defensive tackle Poona Ford, and signing tight end Gerald Everett and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Currently, the team has only $1.46 million in cap space per OverTheCap.com.

But since Schneider has demonstrated his commitment to protecting Wilson by landing Jackson and Carroll allowed him to help hand pick a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, it's time for all parties to make amends. It's time to flush all this trade talk down the proverbial offseason toilet.

What's the best way to show each of the three pillars of the organization have resolved their differences and plan to move forward together? Promptly restructure Wilson's contract to open up $12 million in instant cap space to continue retooling the roster around him.



Turning Wilson's base salary into a signing bonus would undoubtedly create a ripple effect of sorts for the Seahawks. Schneider could turn his attention towards extending Lockett, Reed, Duane Brown, Jamal Adams, or Quandre Diggs, creating additional cap space. Though it wouldn't be the ideal move to open up cap room, he could also shop a proven veteran or two aiming to add draft picks as well.

With this additional spending power, Seattle could quickly get back into aggressor mode in a free agent market saturated with talent, particularly at the receiver and defensive end positions. While the team may not be able to land a big fish at either position, players such T.Y. Hilton, Golden Tate, and Jadeveon Clowney could be available at affordable rates on one-year contracts.

Additionally, several quality centers remain unsigned, including David Andrews, Austin Reiter, and Austin Blythe. The team could further bolster the front line to satisfy Wilson while still having enough cash left over to sign another viable receiving option for him or even potentially re-sign running back Chris Carson. There's no shortage in possibilities with most teams approaching broke status.

But none of this will be possible without restructuring Wilson's deal. It's the simplest way Seattle can create much-needed financial flexibility and as Kansas City has shown by restructuring Patrick Mahomes, such a move can be a game changer when it comes to adding premium talent. They wouldn't have had a chance at signing Thuney otherwise and never would have been in the mix for Trent Williams.

By signing off on the restructure now, a message of confidence would be sent to the rest of the team as well as potential free agent targets that the franchise quarterback isn't going to be anywhere but under center in Seattle. The flurry of moves that could potentially result in the aftermath could be the difference between another early playoff exit and getting back to the Super Bowl.