Why Linebacker Could Be Area of Focus For Seahawks in 2022 NFL Draft

Apart from Jordyn Brooks, the Seahawks don't have much of an outlook at linebacker beyond 2022. Don't be surprised if that changes in a considerable way by the end of April.

Bobby Wagner will call somewhere other than Seattle home for the first time in his NFL career this year. Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven are both entering the final year of their respective rookie contracts, and the latter is returning from a torn ACL suffered during the preseason last summer.

Now a little under a month removed from the start of free agency, Jordyn Brooks remains the only traditional linebacker on the Seahawks' roster who's under contract beyond 2022. But not only is there a lack of team control behind Brooks, but a lack of experience as well. Barton has just four career starts under his belt; Burr-Kirven, Tanner Muse and Jon Rhattigan have none. Same goes for career special-teamer Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Nick Bellore once played 692 defensive snaps for the 49ers, but that was all the way back in 2016 and he's more or less served in a similar role to Iyiegbuniwe ever since.

Barton, a favorite amongst his teammates, appears to be Wagner's successor at middle linebacker for the short-term. But what if he proves incapable of taking a significant step forward as a first-year starter? And what about the five linebacker spots—Barton's included—that will all simultaneously open when next year's free agency period begins?

Sure, a lot can change over the course of 11 months. At the end of that timeframe or even sooner, linebacker may very well be a non-issue for Seattle. In fact, while it won't be written in pen, there could be a better future plan put in place by April's conclusion.

In 17 days from the time of this writing, the 2022 NFL Draft will get underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to make eight selections during the annual three-day event and have plenty of needs to address, most notably quarterback. But while the conversation surrounding Seattle's draft approach has been dominated by new signal-callers, pass rushers and offensive linemen, its inaction at linebacker thus far may suggest an alternative focus.

While this is not to say the Seahawks will go linebacker early on, such an outcome should not catch anyone off-guard. It's easy to see how they could fall in love with Utah's Devin Lloyd, who may be available after a small trade down from pick No. 9 into the early-to-mid teens. Montana State's Troy Andersen and Georgia's Channing Tindall are a pair of uber-athletic linebackers who seem likely to fall somewhere in the range of Seattle's back-to-back second-round selections at No. 40 and No. 41. Penn State's Brandon Smith and Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers should also be around late on day two or early day three.

But though there are possibilities across the board, this is not a particularly stellar class of linebackers. Plus, the idea of moving on from an eight-time All-Pro just to use a high-end resource to draft his replacement is not something that will excite the casual fan.

That said, the Seahawks have a glaring need at the position and the capital necessary to bolster it. Like it or not, it's an option that's almost certainly on the table for general manager John Schneider and crew—one that is sure to be taken advantage of in some form or fashion.