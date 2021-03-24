Why Seahawks Addition of Kerry Hyder Could Lead to Chain Reaction Along Defensive Line

After finally addressing its pass rush with a pair of signings on Tuesday, Seattle now needs to create cap space. With Hyder's arrival, there's a reasonable chance those savings could come from the defensive line he will soon be joining.

To kick off the free agency period, the Seahawks had addressed a number of key positional needs, including trading for veteran guard Gabe Jackson and signing versatile tight end Gerald Everett. But the team had yet to find a replacement for standout edge defender Carlos Dunlap, leaving a gaping hole along the defensive line.

With activity slowing down to a crawl league-wide entering the second week of free agency, however, Seattle finally made a few moves to bolster its pass rush. First, Benson Mayowa re-signed on a two-year pact worth up to $8.8 million. Then, ex-San Francisco starter Kerry Hyder and the franchise agreed to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million, further fortifying the front line.

While bringing back Mayowa and stealing Hyder from an NFC West rival aren't "splashy" signings for the Seahawks, the two veteran defensive ends combined to produce 14.5 sacks in 2020 and offer vastly different skill sets necessary to fill two significant roles in coach Pete Carroll's defense.

Light years ahead of where he was when he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2013, Mayowa uses an explosive first step off the edge coupled with flexibility and quickness to win as a speed rusher. He's also surprisingly crafty working off of blocks and played well against the run late last season. Listed at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, he's the ideal build to play the LEO defensive end role in Seattle's system and can drop back into coverage in a pinch if needed.

As for Hyder, what he lacks in the speed and quickness department is more than compensated for by his impressive size (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) and high football IQ. He's an elite hand technician with a relentless motor who understands how to set up and execute a pass rushing plan. A stellar run defender off the edge as well, he projects to play the bulk of his snaps at the 5-tech base end position for Seattle, though he has the versatility to slide inside on passing downs.

Carroll and his coaching staff have always valued versatility, particularly along the defensive line. Mayowa and Hyder each check off that box while providing experienced veterans to join an otherwise youthful defensive end group headlined L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, Darrell Taylor, and Alton Robinson.

But in the aftermath of these signings, the Seahawks need to create cap space to be able to continue filling out their roster. Without even accounting for Mayowa or Hyder's contracts, per OverTheCap.com, the organization already sits $2.753 million over the NFL's $182.5 million cap. In the red, they can't even afford to pay a draft class right now.

There are several obvious options for general manager John Schneider to choose from when it comes to achieving cap compliance. He could restructure contracts for quarterback Russell Wilson and/or linebacker Bobby Wagner, which would open up as much as $17 million in cap relief. He also could try to extend contracts for players such as receiver Tyler Lockett or safety Quandre Diggs to help open up cap room.

However, when looking at Seattle's roster as constructed, the addition of Hyder specifically could set off a chain of events that ultimately creates cap flexibility in a far different manner.

Given his size, strength, and football savvy, Hyder offers versatility similar to former Seahawks star Michael Bennett. He's likely going to be penciled in as a starter at the 5-tech role while seeing some snaps reduced inside, providing an anchor off the edge who is equally adept rushing the passer and stuffing the run.

With this development, despite coming off a stellar sophomore campaign, Collier would suddenly be without a starting spot. But there's another alternative that could allow the former first-round pick to return to the lineup at a different position, and with Hyder coming to town, it's more plausible than ever.

Currently, the Seahawks are slated to enter another season with Jarran Reed and Poona Ford as their starting defensive tackles. The tandem played well together last season, combining for 8.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures.

With that said, Reed has one year remaining on his contract and carries a cap hit close to $14 million in 2021. That's an expensive price tag for a very good, but not elite, NFL defensive tackle whose pass rushing production has been inconsistent and dependent on the edge talent around him to an extent.

While Seattle may not be inclined to move Reed, especially considering he had 7.5 sacks in the team's final 10 games last year, the presence of Collier and Hyder may allow the team to be more comfortable with the prospect of parting ways with him.

Though he started all 16 games at defensive end, Collier found success rushing from the 3-tech role last season and Pro Football Focus charted him with more than 160 snaps lined up as a defensive tackle. At 280-plus pounds, he has enough size to play substantial snaps at the position alongside Ford and Bryan Mone. As a pass rusher and run defender, his quickness playing inside would cause problems for NFL guards and he may have more upside there long-term.

From a depth perspective, Seattle could also reduce Green inside on pass rushing downs and the coaching staff remains high on former Iowa standout Cedrick Lattimore, who registered six tackles in his NFL debut back in January's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Considering the team's recent track record finding undrafted talent at the position, they could also add a player or two down the line who may be able to contribute.

By employing this approach, the Seahawks could shop Reed heading towards April's draft seeking a day three draft pick. If they promptly found a suitor, they would create $9.875 million in instant cap space while also adding much-needed draft capital. After acquiring Jackson from the Raiders, Schneider has just three picks at his disposal currently, so such a move would knock out two birds with one stone.

Coupling Reed's departure with a restructured contract for Wilson and/or Wagner would set Seattle up with a far more favorable cap situation and swing the door open for Schneider to make additional moves. Linebacker K.J. Wright could be re-signed, the team could add a third receiver behind Lockett and DK Metcalf, or it even remains possible Dunlap could be brought back with some of the cap savings.

Again, given Reed's contributions and standing with the team, jettisoning him would not be ideal for the franchise and that may not be the direction they chose to travel. They could opt to give him a contract extension instead, which would still help create desired cap relief while keeping a talented player on the roster.

But as exhibited by other teams across the league in this unique offseason, tough choices will have to be made. With the Seahawks in the midst of a title window and dearth of resources to improve the roster at the same time, Schneider would be wise to entertain the possibility.