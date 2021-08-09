Stock Watch: 3 Winners, Losers From Seahawks First Nine Training Camp Practices

Following an entertaining mock game at Lumen Field with fans back in attendance, the Seahawks have one week left before their preseason opener in Las Vegas. Which players have bolstered their stock the most thus far? And which ones have the most left to prove with one month until the season opener?

While it wasn't quite a "real" NFL game, the Seahawks returned to Lumen Field in front of nearly 16,000 fans for their first exhibition match of the season on Sunday, splitting two groups of players to go against each other in a mock scrimmage.

With nine practices and two weeks of training camp now in the books, which Seahawks have improved their stock the most thus far? And which ones have work left to do to earn a roster spot next month?

Stock Up

Alex Collins

Continuing his second stint as a Seahawk after appearing in three games in 2020, Collins hasn't been perfect in training camp, as evidenced by two fumbles during a sloppy Wednesday practice a week ago. But for the most part, he's capitalized on his opportunities, displaying excellent quickness, elusiveness, vision, and power as a ball carrier out of the backfield. Most importantly, he's made improvements in other facets of his game, working diligently to sharpen up his pass protection and receiving skills. He's had several nice blitz pickups on the practice field and seems to make plays in the passing game every practice as a receiver. While he won't be starting because of the presence of Chris Carson, the strides he has made in those two areas give him a strong chance of landing the third down job and seeing significant snaps in a rotational role come the regular season.

Colby Parkinson

After missing the entire first half of his rookie season and hardly contributing after being activated from the non-football injury list, Parkinson entered training camp as one of Seattle's biggest wild cards. Fully healthy and aided by a whole offseason hitting the weight room, the former Stanford standout has been one of the team's most impressive players throughout camp, looking to be an ideal fit for new coordinator Shane Waldron's offense as a "move" tight end and consistently doing damage in the red zone. His size (6-foot-7, 265 pounds) has made him a matchup problem for linebackers, safeties, and corners alike, particularly given his ability to stretch the defense vertically with overlooked speed and quickness. He showed off his underrated burst in Sunday's scrimmage on a long reception going against safety Ryan Neal, picking up significant yardage after the catch.

Damarious Randall

Before camp opened two weeks ago, Randall wasn't given much consideration as a possible contender for a starting job with the Seahawks. While he still has work to do to get into the lineup, however, the former first round pick out of Arizona State has shined on the practice field and looks quite comfortable back at his natural position of cornerback. Possessing elite athletic traits, including 4.46 40-yard dash speed, he has found ways to get his hand on the football several times in the first nine practices, including recording a near-pick six against Russell Wilson. With 30 career starts under his belt at cornerback dating back to his first three NFL seasons with the Packers, he shouldn't be ruled out as a sleeper candidate to replace departed starters Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar. Even if he isn't a starter, his past starting experience at safety and special teams prowess gives him an added advantage over most of his competition for a roster spot.

Stock Down

Travis Homer

Recovering from a lingering calf issue that he has dealt with all offseason, Homer has been on the PUP list since the beginning of training camp and no timetable has been given for his potential return. Whether fair or not, after ending last season on injured reserve, this latest injury couldn't have come at a worse time considering the talent and depth Seattle has at the running back position. Aside from Carson and Collins, Rashaad Penny arrived a camp down to a lean 223 pounds and has looked electric, second-year back DeeJay Dallas offers unique versatility as a former receiver and thrives on special teams, and undrafted rookie Josh Johnson has enough talent to compete for a spot as well. With five other capable backs healthy on the roster currently, even with Homer being the best pass protecting back on the team, his absence could leave him on the outside looking in if he isn't able to make it back to compete in the near future.

Jordan Simmons

Following years of durability woes, including missing the entire 2019 season with a knee injury, Simmons finally stayed healthy last season and provided the Seahawks with a major lift as a swing guard behind starters Mike Iupati and Damien Lewis. Appearing in a career-high 14 games, he started six games in place of Iupati and performed admirably, particularly as a run blocker. But now in his fourth season with the organization, camp has been a bit of a struggle for the 340-pound veteran and Phil Haynes appears to have passed him on the depth chart. With Haynes seeing some snaps rotating in behind starters Gabe Jackson and Lewis, Simmons has been exclusively working with the second and third units and didn't help his cause by giving up several pressures in Sunday's mock scrimmage. It's still early and stellar play in the preseason could re-secure a roster spot, but with Jamarco Jones holding an edge over him due to his ability to play both tackle spots, he has his work cut out for him.

Rasheem Green

Only 24 years old, Green still has youth on his side entering the last year of his rookie contract. But to this point, while the former third-round pick out of USC has made a few plays in recent practices and recorded a sack in Sunday's mock game, he's largely been a non-factor in camp playing at arguably Seattle's deepest position. The arrival of Kerry Hyder and Aldon Smith in free agency has further muddied the picture in the battle for reps at both positions. In the past, Green has seen work both as a base end and a 3-tech defensive tackle on passing downs. But now, he appears to be behind Hyder and L.J. Collier at the base end spot, while both of those players as well as Robert Nkemdiche can reduce inside in pass rushing situations or on "Bear" fronts. Due to his versatility and upside, Green could play his way back onto the right side of the bubble in coming weeks, but with eight defensive ends likely vying for six or seven spots at the most, his roster spot appears to be in a tenuous spot.