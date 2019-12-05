Seahawk Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Tre Flowers Overcomes Flu, Flourishes in Seahawks’ Secondary

Corbin Smith

As one of several Seahawks battling through a nasty bout with the flu last week, cornerback Tre Flowers was advised by the team to leave the facility and rest.

But with a critical Monday night contest against the Vikings looming, the second-year defender wasn’t about to let an illness slow him down.

“It was pretty crazy,” Flowers told reporters on Wednesday. “They tried to send me home, I wasn’t taking that for an answer, I had to put on the doctor mask. Then I looked I was going to die out here. I’m glad all of that is over with, we’re trying to get back to normal.”

Despite losing 12 pounds during the week, Flowers gutted it out. Literally. He wore his mask at practice to help prevent teammates from getting sick and on at least one occasion according to coach Pete Carroll, he had to leave the field to throw up in a trash can on the sideline.

By Monday, though far from 100 percent, Flowers was feeling good enough to suit up for Seattle.

“I wouldn’t say it was like I was dying or anything but, I was a little winded,” Flowers said. “I felt out of shape like I hadn’t played all year; that’s what I didn’t like. But we got through it as a team.”

If Flowers was affected negatively by playing while under the weather, it sure didn’t show on the game field. Continuing his rapid improvement, the former fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State recorded three tackles, a pass defensed, and a highlight reel interception against quarterback Kirk Cousins late in the third quarter.

Draped all over receiver Stefon Diggs, Flowers displayed exquisite hand-eye coordination and concentration, plucking the pass out of air after the ball bounced off Diggs’ hands. He was ruled down by contact, but the turnover set up a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Rashaad Penny, extending Seattle’s lead to 34-17.

“Tre was so fired up,” a giddy Carroll gushed. “That was such an extraordinary interception, I don’t know how he did that. He was so jacked about it.”

Rebounding from a challenging first month of the season, Flowers has intercepted a pass in two consecutive games and now leads the Seahawks with three picks this season. The ex-college safety has improved statistically across the board in his sophomore season, including holding opposing quarterbacks to a 65.6 passer rating and 58 percent completion rate.

Possessing a different build and skill set than fellow starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Flowers owes much of his success to the Seahawks for allowing him to play to his strengths. The team isn’t trying to fit a square peg in a round hole, which has eased his transition to a position that is still somewhat foreign to him.

“I love it. They let me play the way I want to play. They haven’t forgot that I did play safety; I’m so glad they didn’t forget that because it is a little different. But they let me play the way I want to play, they just want me to make plays and I’m trying my best.”

Since arriving in May 2018, Flowers has maintained an emphasis on harnessing consistency with his technique. Iron sharpens iron and he credits his improving ball skills to defending against Wilson while covering receivers such as DK Metcalf, Josh Gordon, and David Moore on the practice field.

“I’m still learning that it’s just every day. You’ve got to come in and do it every day. Your technique doesn’t waste any time and it doesn’t matter who you’re going against, you’ve got to work it and keep working it.”

With his condition improving leading up to a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Flowers sees a completely different team from the one Seattle beat back in Week 5. Bouncing back from a dreadful performance against the Ravens, Jared Goff and the Rams’ offense put up 34 points against the Cardinals on Sunday and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

But Flowers knows Seattle isn’t the same team it was in early October, either. The secondary has been bolstered by the addition of safety Quandre Diggs and an invigorated pass rush has made life easier, leading to 11 turnovers generated over the past three games alone.

Aiming to continue progressing in Week 13, the young cornerback isn’t satisfied, believing he and the Seahawks’ defense are just scratching the surface of their potential heading towards postseason play.

“I think we’re just all hitting our stride. We’re getting better. We’re not at the top and we’re for sure not perfect, so we’re just going to keep getting better.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 14

Corbin Smith
1 3

Already with as many wins as 2018, Seattle has a chance to punch its postseason ticket with four weeks left to play.

Seahawk Maven Post-Game Report: Seahawks 37, Vikings 30

Corbin Smith
1 2

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith shares his observations from Seattle's wild Week 13 win over Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Preserves Status as NFL’s Secondary Godfather

Corbin Smith
3 0

The “Legion of Boom” may be long gone, but Carroll’s young secondary is writing its own story behind the rise of two talented cornerbacks.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Surprises Rainier Athletes with Holiday Shopping Spree

Corbin Smith
0

Always active helping others in the Seattle community, Wilson granted several young athletes a special evening they'll never forget.

Jadeveon Clowney Practicing for Seahawks, Ziggy Ansah Day-to-Day

Corbin Smith
0

Seattle should have Clowney against Los Angeles on Sunday, but Ansah’s status may not be known until later this week as he recovers from a stinger.

Locked On Seahawks (12/4/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Brad Mader

Corbin Smith
0

Corbin Smith and Brad "Bear" Mader break down Sunday's upcoming rematch between the Seahawks and Rams in Los Angeles.

Pete Carroll’s Seahawks Addicted to Drama

Nick Lee
0

Though they're 10-2 and sit in first place in the NFC West, the Seahawks haven't been strangers to dramatic finishes this year. In fact, they seem to invite them.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 13 Win vs. Vikings

Thomas Hall10
3 0

Which Seahawks shined and which ones struggled in a 37-30 win over the Vikings?

2018 Draft Class Coming of Age for Seahawks, Plays Starring Role vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith
2

Playing a crucial role in Seattle’s surge to the top of the NFC West, a rising “sophomore” class continues to make a substantial impact in all three phases of the game.

Locked On Seahawks (12/3/19) - 2018 Draft Class Blossoming for Seahawks

Corbin Smith
0

Plenty of heroes emerged in Seattle's victory on Monday night, including several rapidly improving second-year players.