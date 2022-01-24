3 Former Seahawks Advance to NFL Championship Weekend

Frank Clark and Jarran Reed survived an overtime thriller at Arrowhead Stadium against Buffalo, while Tre Flowers contributed to Cincinnati's upset win over top-seeded Tennessee in Nashville.

While the Seahawks didn't make the postseason after posting a 7-10 record, three former defensive starters shined helping their new teams to NFL championship weekend berths.

On Sunday, in one of the best playoff games in NFL history, the Chiefs overcame a three-point deficit with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Winning the coin toss, they wound up marching down the field quickly and defeating the Bills 42-36 on a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

While Buffalo torched Kansas City's defense most of the evening behind four touchdown passes from star quarterback Josh Allen, former Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Jarran Reed enjoyed stellar outings contributing to the eventual victory during an epic divisional round weekend.

Clark, who Seattle drafted out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, produced a pair of tackles and a tackle for loss. Meanwhile Reed, a second-round pick for the Seahawks in 2016, managed to get to Allen for one of the Chiefs two sacks after powering past the right guard to penetrate the pocket and finished tied for fourth on the team with six total tackles.

While Clark and Reed will set their sights on chasing down Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, a former teammate will be on the opposite sideline looking to help his team pull another upset. Tre Flowers, who opened this season as a starter at cornerback for the Seahawks before being released, produced a pass breakup in coverage while seeing snaps in a nickel package and also made a tackle on punt coverage as Cincinnati edged top-seeded Tennessee.

In a pair of playoff wins for their respective teams, Clark has produced six tackles, Reed has amassed eight tackles and a sack, and Flowers has pitched in as a rotational defender with five tackles and two pass breakups. With their former team not even participating in the postseason this year, all three remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl ring with three weeks left in the season.