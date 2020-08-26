SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

5 Observations from Seahawks 11th Training Camp Practice

CorbinSmithNFL

In final preparation for Wednesday's second mock game at CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks hit the field for their 11th training camp practice on Tuesday.

Back in pads, coming off a practice dominated by Seattle's defensive units, the offense returned the favor with a strong showing throughout the afternoon. With a heavy emphasis on situational football, including a lengthy red zone team period, Russell Wilson and several of his favorite targets hooked up for scores.

Here are five takeaways from the latest session at the VMAC.

1. All three of Seattle's healthy backs ran tough in short yardage situations.

Spending a decent chunk of the open team red zone period inside the five-yard line, the trio of Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas all found the end zone at least once on the ground. Name dropped by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as an important offseason addition prior to practice, Hyde evaded initial traffic with a slick cutback to find pay dirt for his lone score. Showing off surprising power with his 205-pound frame, Homer plowed his way past the goal line, while Dallas also lowered the boom on an ongoing tackler and powered into the end zone. Credit goes to the line for creating significant push on several of these touchdown runs and the backs finishing with authority.

2. In case you forgot, Tyler Lockett remains an elite NFL receiver.

For most of the offseason and training camp, DK Metcalf has been the center of attention for the Seahawks receiving corps and understandably so. But somehow, Lockett still seems to be going under the radar despite posting over 1,000 yards for the first time in 2019. Continuing to thrive due to his precise route running and quickness, he reeled in several key third down conversions in Saturday's mock game and after exiting Monday's practice with ice on his leg, he returned to catch touchdowns on back-to-back plays during Seattle's red zone period. While Metcalf looks to be a budding superstar, Lockett remains Wilson's most reliable and trusted target, giving the Seahawks a dynamic one-two punch on the outside.

3. Away from Lockett, other receivers stepped up with standout performances in the red zone.

Metcalf and Lockett combined to score three touchdowns during the open red zone session, but they weren't the only receivers to take advantage in a drill dominated by the offense. Quiet for most of camp to this point, fourth-year receiver David Moore beat his defender on a tight corner route and Wilson led him perfectly, lofting a beautiful strike into his hands for six points. Later in the drill, rookie Freddie Swain used stellar footwork to gain inside leverage against safety Marquise Blair on a slant route, gaining a quick step on him before snagging a touchdown from Geno Smith. Simply put, the competition at the receiver position remains a fierce one heading into the second mock scrimmage.

4. Poona Ford has returned as an interior disrupter, while Quinton Dunbar showed off his hitting chops.

For most of camp, Seattle's defense has held the upper hand during team sessions. Even on an afternoon where the offense got the last laugh, several defenders stood out with strong individual efforts. Back from calf injury that sidelined him nearly two weeks, Ford helped stuff several run plays in the interior and his outstanding lateral agility for a 300-pound tackle was on display chasing down a couple of outside runs as well. As for Dunbar, his tackling and physicality remain his two most underappreciated skills. After missing just three tackles each of the past two seasons per Pro Football Reference, he flew up to the line of scrimmage and laid a big hit on Dallas, stopping him for no gain.

5. Even with a hand wrapped up, Jamal Adams continues to mesmerize coaches and teammates.

Throughout his first training camp with the team, Adams has been a superstar for the Seahawks, consistently wreaking havoc as a blitzer off the edge, suffocating receivers in coverage, and rocketing into the backfield to wrap up ball carriers. Though he was sporting a thick protective wrap on his left hand on Tuesday, his performance wasn't affected at all by the undisclosed injury. During the red zone period, the instinctive defender timed his blitz perfectly and found his way to Wilson for what would have been a sack, promptly celebrating by turning and sprinting towards midfield. On another run play, he got under a much larger offensive tackle who outweighs him by nearly 100 pounds and lifted him off the ground to destroy a run play. With his special talents awing teammates and coaches alike, last month's trade for the All-Pro looks better by the day.

Injury Updates: Tackle Duane Brown and guard Jordan Simmons sat out Tuesday's session, though no injuries were disclosed by the team. Running back Chris Carson remains absent as he tends to a family funeral and rookie ball carrier Patrick Carr missed his third straight practice with an injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett missed a second straight practice with a sore foot, while John Ursua exited midway through practice with an ice pack on his leg. Second-year receiver Cody Thompson also remained out for a fourth straight practice with an unknown injury. After missing Monday's practice, L.J. Collier returned to the field and participated in full.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Does Budda Baker's Extension Mean for Seahawks, Jamal Adams?

Though it wasn't by much, Baker reset the safety market with a new extension to stay with the Cardinals through 2024. What does his deal mean for the Seahawks and Adams down the road?

Nick Lee

by

BruceN

Seattle Seahawks 2020 Season Preview

Though they made the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years, the Seahawks failed to get back to the NFC title game for a fifth straight year. Will a series of aggressive moves, including trading for Jamal Adams, help Russell Wilson and company get back to the Super Bowl?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

Seahawks Hopeful P.J. Johnson Can Bolster Defensive Line Rotation

Seeking depth at defensive tackle, the Seahawks opted to bypass more notable veteran free agents at the position to instead sign Johnson, who has been a pleasant surprise in his first week with the team.

CorbinSmithNFL

Cherishing Mentor Role, Bruce Irvin Encouraged by Seahawks' Young Stable of Pass Rushers

Entering his second stint with the Seahawks, Irvin has shifted into "OG" status as a seasoned veteran. As Red Bryant and Chris Clemons did for him at the start of his career, he's enjoying mentoring young rushers such as Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin.

CorbinSmithNFL

Kemah Siverand releases statement weeks after release from Seahawks

https://twitter.com/TheKSiverand/status/1298038488068235264

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll Provides Updates on Branden Jackson, Other Injured Seahawks

While Jackson was able to return to meetings on Monday, it may take some time before he's cleared to play football again after being knocked unconscious in Saturday's scrimmage, while a couple receiver injuries are worth monitoring.

CorbinSmithNFL

Continuing Impressive Camp, Geno Smith Stars in Seahawks First Mock Scrimmage

The Seahawks only played four total drives in Saturday's shortened mock scrimmage. But several players still shined, with the backup quarterback standing out as the star leading two scoring drives and finishing a perfect 8 for 8 as a passer.

CorbinSmithNFL

What's Next for Former Seahawks All-Pro Earl Thomas?

After being unceremoniously released by the Ravens for conduct detrimental to the team, Thomas will become an unrestricted free agent free to sign with any team. While his first employer certainly doesn't need him, other contenders in the NFC could be interested.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Footballfan55

Former Seahawks Legend Earl Thomas Could be Released by Ravens

The pure insanity of 2020 has made its way onto the football field. Earl Thomas, former Seahawks legend, appears to be well on his way to being released just three weeks before the regular season begins.

Colby Patnode

by

hawkfaninsf

Statistics, Injury Updates from Seahawks Mock Game

Though limited to just two quarters due to a scary injury suffered by Branden Jackson, several Seahawks still starred in the brief dress rehearsal, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

VimFuego