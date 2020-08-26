5 Observations from Seahawks 11th Training Camp Practice

In final preparation for Wednesday's second mock game at CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks hit the field for their 11th training camp practice on Tuesday.

Back in pads, coming off a practice dominated by Seattle's defensive units, the offense returned the favor with a strong showing throughout the afternoon. With a heavy emphasis on situational football, including a lengthy red zone team period, Russell Wilson and several of his favorite targets hooked up for scores.

Here are five takeaways from the latest session at the VMAC.

1. All three of Seattle's healthy backs ran tough in short yardage situations.

Spending a decent chunk of the open team red zone period inside the five-yard line, the trio of Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas all found the end zone at least once on the ground. Name dropped by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as an important offseason addition prior to practice, Hyde evaded initial traffic with a slick cutback to find pay dirt for his lone score. Showing off surprising power with his 205-pound frame, Homer plowed his way past the goal line, while Dallas also lowered the boom on an ongoing tackler and powered into the end zone. Credit goes to the line for creating significant push on several of these touchdown runs and the backs finishing with authority.

2. In case you forgot, Tyler Lockett remains an elite NFL receiver.

For most of the offseason and training camp, DK Metcalf has been the center of attention for the Seahawks receiving corps and understandably so. But somehow, Lockett still seems to be going under the radar despite posting over 1,000 yards for the first time in 2019. Continuing to thrive due to his precise route running and quickness, he reeled in several key third down conversions in Saturday's mock game and after exiting Monday's practice with ice on his leg, he returned to catch touchdowns on back-to-back plays during Seattle's red zone period. While Metcalf looks to be a budding superstar, Lockett remains Wilson's most reliable and trusted target, giving the Seahawks a dynamic one-two punch on the outside.

3. Away from Lockett, other receivers stepped up with standout performances in the red zone.

Metcalf and Lockett combined to score three touchdowns during the open red zone session, but they weren't the only receivers to take advantage in a drill dominated by the offense. Quiet for most of camp to this point, fourth-year receiver David Moore beat his defender on a tight corner route and Wilson led him perfectly, lofting a beautiful strike into his hands for six points. Later in the drill, rookie Freddie Swain used stellar footwork to gain inside leverage against safety Marquise Blair on a slant route, gaining a quick step on him before snagging a touchdown from Geno Smith. Simply put, the competition at the receiver position remains a fierce one heading into the second mock scrimmage.

4. Poona Ford has returned as an interior disrupter, while Quinton Dunbar showed off his hitting chops.

For most of camp, Seattle's defense has held the upper hand during team sessions. Even on an afternoon where the offense got the last laugh, several defenders stood out with strong individual efforts. Back from calf injury that sidelined him nearly two weeks, Ford helped stuff several run plays in the interior and his outstanding lateral agility for a 300-pound tackle was on display chasing down a couple of outside runs as well. As for Dunbar, his tackling and physicality remain his two most underappreciated skills. After missing just three tackles each of the past two seasons per Pro Football Reference, he flew up to the line of scrimmage and laid a big hit on Dallas, stopping him for no gain.

5. Even with a hand wrapped up, Jamal Adams continues to mesmerize coaches and teammates.

Throughout his first training camp with the team, Adams has been a superstar for the Seahawks, consistently wreaking havoc as a blitzer off the edge, suffocating receivers in coverage, and rocketing into the backfield to wrap up ball carriers. Though he was sporting a thick protective wrap on his left hand on Tuesday, his performance wasn't affected at all by the undisclosed injury. During the red zone period, the instinctive defender timed his blitz perfectly and found his way to Wilson for what would have been a sack, promptly celebrating by turning and sprinting towards midfield. On another run play, he got under a much larger offensive tackle who outweighs him by nearly 100 pounds and lifted him off the ground to destroy a run play. With his special talents awing teammates and coaches alike, last month's trade for the All-Pro looks better by the day.

Injury Updates: Tackle Duane Brown and guard Jordan Simmons sat out Tuesday's session, though no injuries were disclosed by the team. Running back Chris Carson remains absent as he tends to a family funeral and rookie ball carrier Patrick Carr missed his third straight practice with an injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett missed a second straight practice with a sore foot, while John Ursua exited midway through practice with an ice pack on his leg. Second-year receiver Cody Thompson also remained out for a fourth straight practice with an unknown injury. After missing Monday's practice, L.J. Collier returned to the field and participated in full.