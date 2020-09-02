5 Observations from Seahawks 16th Training Camp Practice

Coming off an off day, the Seahawks returned to the VMAC for the first of four remaining training camp practices on Tuesday with roster cut down day approaching this upcoming weekend.

Though I'm limited in the details I can share from most of the practice, there was plenty to unpack from the open live streamed period, starting with the ridiculous efficiency of Russell Wilson in the red zone.

1. Spreading the wealth, "Dangeruss" was sizzling in the red zone.

If there's an area where Wilson has looked most improved, even compared to last year, it's been his proficiency and effectiveness inside the opposing 20-yard line. This has been a focal point throughout camp, as the team has done a lot of red zone situational drills. The six-time Pro Bowler put on a clinic on Tuesday, throwing four touchdowns on four pass attempts, starting with a scoring toss to John Ursua on a crosser. Over the next trio pass plays, he found the end zone three more times, hitting Penny Hart, Freddie Swain, and Tyler Lockett for six. It was one of the most dominant showings I've seen from Wilson in a red zone drill and a great sign heading towards the opener.

2. Another day, another practice with Jamal Adams finding the quarterback.

This bullet point will seem like a broken record at this point, but the Seahawks simply haven't had a safety like Adams, at least in the Pete Carroll era. On a daily basis, he's creating problems for Seattle's offense as a blitzer due to his impeccable timing and elite athletic tools. Whether in pads or not, it hasn't mattered, as once again showcased in Tuesday's practice. Slowly creeping up to the line of scrimmage, he shot out of a cannon off the edge with a direct route to Wilson, immediately leading to the play being blown dead right after the snap hit the quarterback's hands. While practice isn't necessarily an indicator of how much the Seahawks will send him as extra pressure, there's no doubt he's opened up the playbook for defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

3. With his conditioning improving, Will Dissly shows he can still win as a downfield weapon.

Through the first three weeks of camp, the Seahawks have been cautious with Dissly's workload and unlike the past two seasons, diminished snaps have limited his chances to impress as a receiver. Any concern about the third-year tight end not being able to get back up to speed after Achilles surgery were silenced on Tuesday, however, as he made a beautiful 30-yard grab down the seam during Seattle's open team session. All along, Seattle's goal has been to keep the former fourth-round pick out of Washington healthy and ready to contribute in Week 1. As he continues to round back into top shape, that mission should be accomplished.

4. Rasheem Green flashes, blowing up several run plays in a team session.

After getting off to a strong start to training camp, Green hasn't stood out quite as much the past couple of weeks and inconsistency continues to be problematic for the third-year defensive end, particularly as a pass rusher. However, he had an excellent individual performance during Tuesday's open team session, hand-fighting and knifing his way into the backfield twice to blow up run plays. Entrenched in a battle against L.J. Collier to start at the base 5-tech position, a few more practices containing such disruptive plays should help him solidify a spot in the Seahawks lineup against the Falcons.

5. After declaring himself 100 percent, Chris Carson continues to look the part.

As a disclaimer, it's very difficult to assess running backs and linemen during non-padded practices where contact is prohibited. Still, the No. 1 concern for Carson coming off a cracked hip was how he would look from an athletic standpoint. Since coming back from an excused absence to attend family funerals, he's exhibited outstanding burst and wiggle in open field, showing no rust from his long layoff recovering. During the Seahawks first open team session, he made himself narrow on an inside run, splitting through a tight crease and then rocketing to the second level. In an actual game situation, he would have been poised to pick up big yardage, as he had tons of green in front of him.