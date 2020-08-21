SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

5 Observations from Seahawks Seventh Training Camp Practice

CorbinSmithNFL

Following a day off on Wednesday, the Seahawks returned to the field for what turned out to be a lively, entertaining seventh training camp practice.

Emotions were high at the VMAC from the start, and though it was a non-padded session, the defense brought their hard hats and dominated most of the afternoon. Here are five takeaways from Thursday's practice.

1. Even without pads, this session took on a new level of intensity, particularly for Seattle's defense.

With only helmets on and no shoulder pads, the Seahawks couldn't tackle on Thursday, but a strong argument can be made this was the most competitive practice since camp opened on August 12. Both sides were jawing at one another after seemingly every snap during team drills, including coaches such as defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. When Jamal Adams shot off the edge for a would-be sack on Russell Wilson, he made sure his teammates heard about it. When Jarran Reed split a double team to blow up a run play, other defenders swarmed around him to celebrate. All in all, despite being in just shells, it was a spirited session from start to finish and the Seahawks displayed the type of energy and enthusiasm coach Pete Carroll expects every time they take the field.

2. Aside from being really, really fast, Phillip Dorsett is an underrated route runner and Wilson already seems to have figured that out.

Having only surpassed 500 receiving yards once in a season in his NFL career, Dorsett has struggled to live up to his first-round pedigree to this point. But Carroll told reporters on Thursday prior to practice he's "the fastest guy we've ever had here," and he's displayed those track-caliber wheels through camp thus far. As one of the few bright spots for a Seattle offense that struggled to get on track until playing against backups, the former Miami standout used his speed and route running ability to split two defenders in coverage on a deep over route. Wilson threaded the needle and delivered a strike right into Dorsett's hands, and in a real game situation, he might have been making a house call with no defenders in front of him. While other receivers have had strong camps, he looks to have locked up the No. 3 spot behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

3. Seattle's depth at the offensive tackle positions may be better than anticipated.

After losing Germain Ifedi and George Fant in free agency and choosing not to draft a tackle in April, questions have persisted about the Seahawks options at the tackle positions behind starters Duane Brown and Brandon Shell. But along with Shell looking every bit the part of an NFL starter on the right side, Cedric Ogbuehi has played quite well with extensive practice snaps filling in for Brown on the left side. A former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, Ogbuehi has consistently displayed light feet in pass pro and has been surprisingly effective as a run blocker in camp. On Thursday, he had three straight plays during a team session where he thwarted a speedy edge rusher, including neutralizing Shaquem Griffin on an upfield rush attempt. He also made a key down block to spring DeeJay Dallas on the only explosive run play of the afternoon.

4. With Darrell Taylor still out, fellow draftee Alton Robinson looks to be growing up fast in his first NFL training camp.

Robinson didn't get off to the best of starts after reporting a little bit heavier than expected, according to Carroll. But he quickly has turned things on over the past three practices, including making several impressive plays on Thursday with the second-team defense. On one particular play, he slanted inside hard to the "B" gap and rocketed past the tackle, surging into the backfield for a tackle for loss. Moments later, realizing he wasn't going to be able to get to the quarterback, he threw his hands up into the passing lane and knocked down a pass attempt by Wilson. Even in individual drills, when Robinson was pressed about poor technique, he proved to be a quick learner and made significant improvements on the next rep, drawing compliments from multiple coaches.

5. If Gregg Williams is wondering how Adams is doing, well, he's certainly not bored with the Seahawks.

There's no denying Adams' overall talent. He's a rare talent for a safety blitzing off the edge and as demonstrated by his hand work in individual drills alongside defensive ends and linebackers, he takes his pass rushing seriously. His speed has been evident throughout camp pursuing ball carriers sideline to sideline and his versatility on display daily playing all over the formation. But just as much as his physical skills, his intense personality has brought an edge to Seattle's defense that was missing last year. From the first whistle to the last on Thursday, Adams constantly chirped at offensive players and the rest of the defense fed off of his contagious energy. To go with his All-Pro football skills, his charisma and passion for the game make him a perfect fit for Carroll's defense and he's having too much fun with his new team.

Bonus: Playing limited snaps, Quinton Dunbar finally jumps into a team session at right cornerback for Seattle.

During his first three practices with the Seahawks, Dunbar was limited to participating in individual and 1-on-1 drills as he eased back into football activities. Finally on Thursday, the veteran defender progressed to playing in team sessions, rotating in at right cornerback with Tre Flowers. During his limited snaps, he surrendered a completion to DK Metcalf on an intermediate curl route and wasn't targeted again downfield. Expect as he continues to get acclimated that he will cut more and more into Flowers workload and the true competition to start on September 13 will be on.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Power Rankings season... where would you rank Seattle?

https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-power-rankings-seahawks-early-risers-in-training-camp

CorbinSmithNFL

Phillip Dorsett Could Be 'Big Factor' in Evolving Seahawks Offense

Seattle has always coveted speed and according to coach Pete Carroll, he hasn't seen anyone during his decade on the sidelines with the wheels of Dorsett, adding another explosive threat to the team's dynamic passing game.

Nick Lee

Bruce Irvin, Benson Mayowa Adding Much-Needed 'Juice' to Seahawks' Pass Rush

Entering the NFL in polar opposite situations, Irvin and Mayowa began their careers in Seattle before finding success with other teams. With their respective careers coming full circle, both players have shined during the early stages of training camp.

CorbinSmithNFL

Decoding Dre: What Seahawks Passing Game Coordinator Andre Curtis Said

Due to new rules further limiting what reporters are allowed to show via videos, the Seahawks were hoping to protect their schemes. But if you listened to the live stream closely, there was still plenty to decipher about what Seattle's defense could look like in 2020.

Matty F. Brown

Cody Thompson Latest Unsung Receiver to Turn Heads at Seahawks Training Camp

Following in the footsteps of past training camp legends such as Kasen Williams, Malik Turner, and Jazz Ferguson, Thompson has been a standout for Seattle's offense throughout the first six practices. But will it be enough to push for a roster spot?

Corbin Smith

by

PTLROCK

Seahawks Will Play First 3 Home Games Minus Fans

With the NFL attempting to play amid a global pandemic, Seattle will be without fans in the stands for "at least" the first three home games of the regular season, if not longer.

CorbinSmithNFL

Following Disappointing Playoffs, Seahawks Confident CB Tre Flowers Will Bounce Back

Following an encouraging rookie year, Flowers failed to play up to high expectations during his second season in Seattle and his struggles were on full display during the postseason. Now with Quinton Dunbar in the fold as competition for the starting right cornerback job, the third-year defender must find a way to redeem himself in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

5 Observations from Seahawks Sixth Training Camp Practice

A rookie impresses out of the backfield, an old standby continues to strengthen his hold on a starting spot along the offensive line, and DK Metcalf continues to dominate the competition in Seattle's sixth training camp practice.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Claim QB Danny Etling from Falcons

Seattle has always valued versatility and while Etling will be a long shot to be more than a camp body, he presents another option behind Russell Wilson and could be an experiment to try once again at receiver.

Ty Gonzalez

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Again Triumphing Over Injury, Will Dissly Envisions 'Special Year' for Seahawks

Though he was in "a bad place mentally" for a short while after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in October, Dissly once again hit a home run in his rehab to return in time for training camp. Teaming up with Greg Olsen, he expects plenty of fireworks in 2020.

Corbin Smith