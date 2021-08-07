5 Observations From Seahawks Eighth Training Camp Practice

With a mock scrimmage looming on Sunday, the Seahawks turned in one of their better offensive practices of camp thus far with crisp efficiency in third down situations. Reporter Corbin Smith shares what he saw/heard in Friday's session at the VMAC.

Back in action after an off day, the Seahawks held their seventh open practice without pads on Friday as they continue to ramp up preparations for their upcoming mock scrimmage game at Lumen Field.

What went down at the VMAC? Here are five quick observations from Seattle's latest practice session:

1. The emphasis on tempo was taken into overdrive throughout Friday's session.

Throughout the offseason and early stages of camp, when asked about what to expect from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's new offense, tempo has been the consistent go-to answer. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as quarterback Russell Wilson emphasized the need for tempo during his end-of-season press conference shortly after Brian Schottenheimer was relieved of his duties as play caller.

While both Waldron and coach Pete Carroll have correctly indicated tempo doesn't equate to constant no-huddling, the team seemed to be in hurry-up mode from the outset in Friday's practice, providing the best example yet of how tempo will be manifested in the Seahawks offense with Waldron calling the shots. Even while doing plays on air without a defense on the other side, the offense wasn't huddling often and quickly getting up to the line of scrimmage. The majority of the time, the ball wasn't being snapped immediately, allowing time for Wilson to scan the defense, adjust the play accordingly, and bark calls to his receivers and linemen.

As Wilson, Waldron, and Carroll have all stated at some point in recent months, mixing up tempos in such a manner serves a clear purpose, making it easier for the offense to dictate what the defense can and can't do. It will be fascinating to see how tempo is incorporated in upcoming preseason games and most importantly when the real bullets start flying in September.

2. Seattle found a bit of a groove converting on third down, consistently moving the chains in the passing game.

When asked about his view of the progress adjusting to Waldron's offense, aside from an ugly Wednesday performance featuring four fumbles and two interceptions, star receiver Tyler Lockett has been encouraged by what he's seen. Though the number of explosive pass plays of 20-plus yards have been scarce, he pointed out that the offense has been efficient and consistently finding ways to move the chains.

Compared to the first week and a half of camp, success picking up first downs hasn't been more evident than it was on Friday. Wilson and Geno Smith both seemed to be in a little better rhythm, particularly in the bootleg play action passing game. A number of receivers came up with first down receptions, as DK Metcalf caught a pair of seam routes for 15-plus yard gains, Freddie Swain posted a 20-yard gain on a skinny post, and Penny Hart had a pair of 20-plus yard conversions. Lockett himself also turned in one of the bigger plays of the day on a quick out, as linebacker Jordyn Brooks gambled trying to make a pick and got burned. The speedy receiver darted down the sideline for a long gain.

The offense as a whole remains a work in progress, particularly when it comes to finishing drives. Several possessions during the team period stalled inside the red zone and the Seahawks were forced to settle for short field goals, but improvements sustaining drives and picking up first downs should be viewed as a positive step forward.

3. Mike Solari continues to shake things up along the offensive line both by design and out of necessity.

Aside from maybe linebacker coach John Glenn, no positional coach has had to deal with more turnover day-to-day in terms of available personnel than Solari. Veteran left tackle Duane Brown has yet to practice as he pursues a new contract, Ethan Pocic has been working back from a hamstring, while new right guard Gabe Jackson has had a few rest days and both Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi have been nicked up with minor injuries and missed a practice apiece.

But if there's a silver lining, Solari seems to have plenty of players to mix and match up front, showcasing quality depth in the trenches. Ogbuehi saw the bulk of the first-team right tackle reps, continuing his competition against Brandon Shell for a starting role. Meanwhile, Fuller rotated back in with the ones and Pocic flipped back to the second team. With Jackson, Brown, and rookie Stone Forsythe all out on Friday, third-year guard Phil Haynes and Jones played nearly all of the team snaps with the first offense.

Once the Seahawks eventually get to full strength and have their full starting line back in action together, Solari and run game coordinator Andy Dickerson should have some difficult choices to make behind them. But it won't be due to lack of exposure on the field, as they should have ample snaps to evaluate with the preseason on top of shuffling line groups in practice.

4. An intense battle for snaps at a crowded defensive end group continues to become more interesting by day.

After re-signing Carlos Dunlap and Benson Mayowa and adding Kerry Hyder and Aldon Smith in free agency, the Seahawks have amassed the best depth at defensive end they have had since Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett were leading the way for their Super Bowl squad in 2013. Along with those four veterans, Alton Robinson, L.J. Collier, and Rasheem Green all are back from last year's squad and versatile second-year linebacker Darrell Taylor figures to get some work at the LEO spot as well, creating a logjam at the position and placing a premium on performing well in practice.

To this point, Green been pretty quiet during camp and Carroll told reporters earlier in the week that the coaching staff was trying "other things" moving him around, but the former third-round pick out of USC turned in easily his best practice on Friday. He had two quick pressures collapsing the pocket on Wilson and Smith as a pass rusher and also snuffed out a receiver reverse by Aaron Fuller. Given the depth in front of him, he will need to turn in several more strong practices to keep himself on the right side of the roster bubble.

As for Smith, his strong start continued into Friday's practice. The Seahawks once again moved him around the formation, using him at the 3-tech role, SAM linebacker, LEO defensive end, and as a standup rusher covering the A-gap. He was disruptive both against the pass and the run, using a swim move to blow past Haynes and stop Rashaad Penny several yards in the backfield. Moments later, he moved out into wide-9 alignment and pinned his ears back to beat rookie Greg Eiland with a speed rush, getting near Wilson before letting up on what would have been an easy sack in a game situation.

While there's no such thing as too much depth, trying to figure out a rotation with as many as eight defensive ends on the roster may not be feasible and most likely, at least one of those players will be on the outside looking in by the time roster cuts happen in September. Even in practices, Seattle's coaches have seemed to have difficulty finding consistent snaps for everyone. With so much talent and a blend of experience and youth at the position, it should be one of the most intriguing competitions to watch unfold in coming weeks.

5. The Seahawks aren't close to figuring out who will return kicks and punts moving forward.

Last season, Seattle finally moved on from Lockett being the team's primary return specialist, eventually installing cornerback D.J. Reed into the role in the second half of the season. As special teams coach Larry Izzo pointed out, Reed could very well handle both roles again, but with him likely to start in the secondary, other options will be on the table for consideration over the next several weeks.

Speaking with the media following Friday's practice, Izzo indicated preseason games would play a big part in determining which player(s) the Seahawks will pick to handle return duties and that the team has numerous candidates to evaluate. Aside from Reed, receivers Freddie Swain, John Ursua, Cade Johnson, and Darece Roberson have all been seeing extensive work prior to practice fielding punts, while rookie cornerback Tre Brown has also been in the mix. Izzo also expects electric rookie receiver D'Wayne Eskridge to enter the discussion for either role when he returns from the PUP list in the near future.

"Whoever it is that gets back there, they're going to protect the ball and they're going to be explosive," Izzo stated. "So I'm anxious to see who comes through these preseason games and who separates themselves from the pack."

Based on practice reps and recent comments made by Carroll and Izzo, the Seahawks won't be making a decision on returners anytime soon. It's entirely possible the winner of the competition may be shielded in secrecy until they take the field against the Colts in Week 1.

Injury Notes: Linebackers Cody Barton (quad) and Jon Rhattigan (hamstring) remained sidelined and could be out for a few more practices apiece. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche also sat out a second straight practice with a groin issue. Jackson, Forsythe, and Mayowa did not participate, but no injuries have been disclosed for any of those three players.