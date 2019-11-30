5 Seahawks Listed as Questionable vs. Vikings

Prior to their final practice in preparation for Monday’s game against the Vikings, the Seahawks released their final injury report with five players listed as questionable and two listed as doubtful.

Battling through core and ankle injuries respectively, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Jarran Reed returned to practice as limited participants on Friday, but their statuses for this week remain up in the air and both players are listed as questionable.

Clowney originally suffered a sports hernia-related injury during a 27-24 win over the 49ers in Week 10 and after missing practice last week, he didn’t play against the Eagles. After receiving treatment during a visit with renowned specialist Dr. William Meyers, he’s feeling better this week and should avoid surgery, at least until after the season concludes.

As for Reed, he re-aggravated a sprained ankle during the second quarter of last weekend’s 17-9 win in Philadelphia and didn’t return to play in the second half. Throughout the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated he’d be re-evaluated at end of the week and be a game time decision.

Along with Clowney and Reed, tight end Luke Willson, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and defensive tackle Al Woods are also listed as questionable to play against the Vikings.

Willson strained his hamstring against the 49ers and didn’t play last weekend, while Woods sat out Friday's practice with an ankle injury and Kendricks was limited by a new hamstring issue that cropped up during the week.

Closing out Seattle’s final injury report, fullback Nick Bellore and cornerback Neiko Thorpe are both listed as doubtful, as neither player has practiced this week. Bellore suffered what Carroll deemed a “legit” quad strain, while Thorpe has been dealing with a lingering groin injury.