5 Seahawks Listed as Questionable vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith

Prior to their final practice in preparation for Monday’s game against the Vikings, the Seahawks released their final injury report with five players listed as questionable and two listed as doubtful.

Battling through core and ankle injuries respectively, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and defensive tackle Jarran Reed returned to practice as limited participants on Friday, but their statuses for this week remain up in the air and both players are listed as questionable.

Clowney originally suffered a sports hernia-related injury during a 27-24 win over the 49ers in Week 10 and after missing practice last week, he didn’t play against the Eagles. After receiving treatment during a visit with renowned specialist Dr. William Meyers, he’s feeling better this week and should avoid surgery, at least until after the season concludes.

As for Reed, he re-aggravated a sprained ankle during the second quarter of last weekend’s 17-9 win in Philadelphia and didn’t return to play in the second half. Throughout the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated he’d be re-evaluated at end of the week and be a game time decision.

Along with Clowney and Reed, tight end Luke Willson, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and defensive tackle Al Woods are also listed as questionable to play against the Vikings.

Willson strained his hamstring against the 49ers and didn’t play last weekend, while Woods sat out Friday's practice with an ankle injury and Kendricks was limited by a new hamstring issue that cropped up during the week.

Closing out Seattle’s final injury report, fullback Nick Bellore and cornerback Neiko Thorpe are both listed as doubtful, as neither player has practiced this week. Bellore suffered what Carroll deemed a “legit” quad strain, while Thorpe has been dealing with a lingering groin injury.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Still Aiming to Play Until He's 45 Years Old

Thomas Hall10
Celebrating his 31st birthday, Wilson reaffirmed just exactly how much longer he intends to play the game he loves.

Corbin Smith

Who would you rather see the Seahawks play if they are a wild card team: Eagles or Cowboys?

Corbin Smith

What's your prediction for Monday? …

Enemy Confidential: Much at Stake as Seahawks Face Mirror Image in Vikings

Dan Viens
Two teams built to play a similar style set to face each other in huge MNF clash, with division titles and playoff seeding on the line.

Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs Spearheads Defensive Upswing

Corbin Smith
Armed with starting experience at multiple positions, the versatile, well-schooled Diggs has transitioned seamlessly into the starting free safety gig for Seattle.

Locked On Seahawks (11/29/19) - Seahawks vs. Vikings Preview

Corbin Smith
Seattle will aim to win a fifth straight, but it won't be easy battling against Minnesota, another rising title contender in the NFC.

Seahawks Peaking Defensively at Perfect Time

Corbin Smith
A tight-knit group struggled to stop opponents during the first half of the 2019 season, but a few lineup changes have sparked Seattle’s defense in back-to-back dominant efforts.

K.J. Wright Remains Lynchpin for Seahawks Defense

Corbin Smith
After signing a new deal with Seattle in March, Wright has rediscovered his Pro Bowl form just in time to help the only team he's ever known make a deep playoff run.

Corbin Smith

Injury report close up for Vikings heading towards Sunday's game.

Seahawks Designate OL Ethan Pocic for Return from Injured Reserve

Corbin Smith
As expected, Seattle plans to activate Pocic before the end of the season to bolster offensive line depth.