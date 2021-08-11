Aaron Fuller Embodying Seahawks' Core Values in Impressive Training Camp

Flying under the radar for most of the offseason, Fuller has quickly made his presence felt in the Seahawks' training camp.

RENTON, WA - Aaron Fuller was a star in training camp last year, but the cancellation of the preseason inhibited him from sniffing the Seahawks' active roster for the entire 2020 season.

Fast forward a year later and Fuller is once again stealing the show in camp. Days away from his first NFL action in Seattle's upcoming preseason opener in Las Vegas, the University of Washington alum is leaving quite the impression on coach Pete Carroll.

“He continues to make plays," Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. "He made a couple of plays again today. He’s made some good plays with the ball in his hands and he’s blocked well, too, of note."

As Carroll noted, Fuller is not only standing out as a pass catcher but for his willingness to do the dirty work in the run game as well—a staple in Seattle's philosophy at the receiver position.

"He’s been an aggressive blocker and has been getting it done," Carroll continued. "Our guys have to do that in the offense, and he’s already made a statement that you can count on him to do that.”

Signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, Fuller caught the attention of his coaches early on. Reeling in several highlight-worthy grabs in camp and the team's mock games, he developed a solid rapport with quarterback Russell Wilson.

That relationship has continued to blossom this summer, with Fuller working more with Wilson as 2021 second-round selection D'Wayne Eskridge remains out with a big toe injury. Taking full advantage of the opportunity given to him, the former Husky is building a great deal of momentum heading into Saturday's preseason bout with the Raiders.

Tight end Will Dissly, a teammate of Fuller's at Washington, has taken notice of the 23-year old's performance thus far.

"I'm so happy for Fuller just getting an opportunity to be in Seattle," Dissly said on Wednesday. "He just keeps making plays. It's unbelievable to see this guy. He works tremendously hard. He's a true professional; he's in this building studying, does all the right things and it shows up."

One way or another, Fuller has been able to find himself at the center of some of the offense's most successful moments through the first two weeks of training camp. As the days go by, he continues to build trust in those around him—his coaches, his fellow receivers, his quarterbacks.

"We go two-minute [drill], he gets three or four catches, marches down and we go score a touchdown," Dissly illustrated of Fuller's impact on the offense. "He's a competitor. He makes a lot of tough catches that you wouldn't expect. He's gonna be a great receiver for us and in this league for a long time."

Dissly is used to seeing this level of production from Fuller. In the former's last year at Washington, the latter put up 61 yards and a touchdown on six catches in the school's 35-28 Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State. Over the next two seasons, as Dissly moved on to the NFL, Fuller became a bigger part of the Huskies' offense, recording 1,576 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 receptions.

He also returned punts, something he's doing with the Seahawks this summer. It's just another way he's made himself available to the team, offering a level of versatility that his direct competitors will have to match in order to earn the favor of Carroll.

Nevertheless, the path to a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster is still a murky one for Fuller. The receiver position may have the deepest, most exciting competition on Seattle's roster, with most of the attention being placed on the likes of Penny Hart, Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson.

But more clarity seems to come with every practice and Fuller has confidently worked his way near the top of the pecking order. He's very much earned the right to be mentioned in the same breath as the aforementioned trio of wideouts, succeeding in doing all the things the team values. Thus far, it's paying big dividends.