Seahawks Add Abraham Lucas to Injury Report, Elevate 2 Players to Face Raiders

Approaching 24 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks made a series of moves leading up to their Week 12 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, including adding right tackle Abraham Lucas to the injury report with a questionable designation.

Despite not being on the injury report at all this week, Lucas apparently is battling through an illness, putting his status for Sunday in question. If the rookie isn't able to start or suit up at all, Seattle will likely turn to second-year lineman Jake Curhan as his replacement. The former Cal standout started five games as a rookie last season and performed well stepping in for former starter Brandon Shell.

Not having Lucas available would be potentially problematic for the Seahawks against a Raiders defense that features two talented pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Crosby has been one of the best defensive ends in the league this year, racking up 9.0 sacks and 38 quarterback pressures, while Jones has yet to get untracked but historically has been an elite sack producer.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Lucas will feel good enough to play on Sunday, Seattle will have to move forward without receiver Dee Eskridge for the next four games after the second-year receiver landed on injured reserve with a broken hand. To help offset his absence this week, the team elevated former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad to make his debut.

After Friday's practice, coach Pete Carroll spoke highly of the 27-year old Treadwell, who joined the practice squad last month after most recently playing for Jacksonville last season. In five NFL seasons with the Vikings, Falcons, and Jaguars, the ex-Ole Miss star has caught 104 passes for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns.

“He seems to be very well equipped, he seems like a pro," Carroll said of Treadwell. "He runs his routes really crisply, he’s really attentive about doing a number of things, he can play different positions for us, and he’s big catching the football. He looks like one of our guys, he fits in very well.”

Along with elevating Treadwell, the Seahawks also promoted athletic linebacker Vi Jones for a second straight week to provide a boost on special teams and insurance on defense. The undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State logged 10 special teams snaps in his team debut two weeks ago in a loss to the Buccaneers in Munich.

