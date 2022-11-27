Abraham Lucas, Tre Brown Active For Seahawks vs. Raiders

After adding Abraham Lucas to their injury report as questionable with an illness on Saturday, the Seahawks will have their standout rookie right tackle in the starting lineup against the Raiders on Sunday.

Lucas, who beat out Jake Curhan to earn the starting gig out of training camp and the preseason, has impressed throughout his first season thus far. In 10 starts, he's allowed only 15 quarterback pressures and currently has the 16th best pass protection grade (74.9) among 52 qualified tackles.

Set to face a Raiders squad featuring two star pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, the Seahawks will be glad to have the reliable Lucas available to protect Geno Smith. With him active, Curhan won't suit up as a healthy scratch, leaving only Stone Forsythe as a backup behind Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross.

While Lucas will be in his usual stead at right tackle, Seattle will welcome back second-year cornerback Tre Brown, who will make his 2022 debut after being activated from the PUP list last week. The former fourth-round pick has been sidelined all season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee last November and undergoing knee surgery.

When asked whether or not Brown would see action on defense this week, coach Pete Carroll remained non-committal with Mike Jackson continuing to play at a high level at left cornerback. It's possible the Seahawks will try to rotate Brown in for a few series with Jackson against the Raiders to help him get his feet back underneath him and initiate an open competition over the next few weeks at the position.

Looking at the rest of Seattle's inactives, even with Dee Eskridge landing on injured reserve on Saturday, Penny Hart will not dress as a healthy scratch. Instead, rookie Dareke Young should see increased playing time and Laquon Treadwell will make his team debut after being elevated from the practice squad to provide additional depth at receiver and on special teams.

In the backfield, running back Tony Jones Jr. won't dress for a fourth straight game with Ken Walker III, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas active for the Seahawks.

Defensively, with Brown set to play for the first time this season, cornerback Artie Burns won't be available and safety Teez Tabor will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. An odd man out in Seattle's defensive line rotation, Myles Adams also won't be available with L.J. Collier active in a reserve role at defensive tackle instead.

As for the Raiders, despite being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, star running back Josh Jacobs and starting left tackle Kolton Miller will both be active for the visitors. Two former Seahawks - cornerback Sidney Jones and tight end Jacob Hollister - won't have a chance at a revenge game being sidelined as healthy scratches.

