Adding Backfield Depth, Seahawks Sign Veteran RB Carlos Hyde

With the Seahawks bracing for Rashaad Penny to open the 2020 regular season on the PUP list, the team has brought in a familiar veteran as much-needed backfield insurance.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle has agreed to terms with running back Carlos Hyde. Per multiple sources speaking with the Seahawk Maven, the deal is a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with incentives.

Earlier this week, the Seahawks made a similar offer to former Falcons starting running back Devonta Freeman, but he rejected the offer and the team moved on to Hyde as their next option.

As Penny continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December, there's a growing concern within the organization that he won't be ready to return for the start of the regular season, creating a need for additional running back help.

After agreeing to terms with the Chiefs on a one-year deal in March 2019, the running back-needy Texans traded for him prior to the start of the 2019 regular season. He enjoyed a career-year in Houston, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Formerly a division rival with the 49ers, Hyde came into the league as a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014. He struggled with injuries during his first couple of seasons in San Francisco, including rushing for 470 yards despite being limited to just seven games in 2015.

Hitting free agency for the first time in 2018, Hyde signed a three-year deal with the Browns but only last six games before being traded to the Jaguars. He rushed for 571 yards and five touchdowns in 14 combined games for both teams.

Set to turn 30 in November, the 6-foot, 229-pound Hyde will provide Seattle will a valuable complementary piece to rotate into the lineup with Chris Carson on early downs. His downhill, between the tackles running style should fit well in the team's offensive scheme.

Though he only received 32 combined targets the past two seasons, Hyde also has been a reliable receiver in previous seasons, including catching 59 passes for the 49ers back in 2017.

With his addition, the Seahawks will enter training camp with Carson, Hyde, Travis Homer, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, and undrafted rookies Patrick Carr and Anthony Jones on the roster. Penny is expected to start camp on the PUP list as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired knee.