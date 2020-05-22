SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Adding Backfield Depth, Seahawks Sign Veteran RB Carlos Hyde

Corbin Smith

With the Seahawks bracing for Rashaad Penny to open the 2020 regular season on the PUP list, the team has brought in a familiar veteran as much-needed backfield insurance.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle has agreed to terms with running back Carlos Hyde. Per multiple sources speaking with the Seahawk Maven, the deal is a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with incentives.

Earlier this week, the Seahawks made a similar offer to former Falcons starting running back Devonta Freeman, but he rejected the offer and the team moved on to Hyde as their next option.

As Penny continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last December, there's a growing concern within the organization that he won't be ready to return for the start of the regular season, creating a need for additional running back help.

After agreeing to terms with the Chiefs on a one-year deal in March 2019, the running back-needy Texans traded for him prior to the start of the 2019 regular season. He enjoyed a career-year in Houston, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Formerly a division rival with the 49ers, Hyde came into the league as a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014. He struggled with injuries during his first couple of seasons in San Francisco, including rushing for 470 yards despite being limited to just seven games in 2015.

Hitting free agency for the first time in 2018, Hyde signed a three-year deal with the Browns but only last six games before being traded to the Jaguars. He rushed for 571 yards and five touchdowns in 14 combined games for both teams.

Set to turn 30 in November, the 6-foot, 229-pound Hyde will provide Seattle will a valuable complementary piece to rotate into the lineup with Chris Carson on early downs. His downhill, between the tackles running style should fit well in the team's offensive scheme.

Though he only received 32 combined targets the past two seasons, Hyde also has been a reliable receiver in previous seasons, including catching 59 passes for the 49ers back in 2017.

With his addition, the Seahawks will enter training camp with Carson, Hyde, Travis Homer, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, and undrafted rookies Patrick Carr and Anthony Jones on the roster. Penny is expected to start camp on the PUP list as he continues to rehab his surgically repaired knee.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If Reinstated, Seahawks Shouldn't Hesitate to Re-Sign Josh Gordon

After receiving his fifth drug-related suspension from the NFL last December, it remains unclear whether or not Gordon will receive another chance from the league. But if he's allowed to return, Seattle shouldn't shy away from bringing him back.

Corbin Smith

Report: Russell Wilson Still Wants Seahawks to Sign Antonio Brown

After being discarded by three teams in less than a matter of months, Brown hopes to resurrect his career in 2020 and Wilson reportedly wants to add the former All-Pro receiver to his arsenal.

Corbin Smith

What If... Ken Behring Didn't Purchase the Seahawks?

The transition from the Nordstrom family to Behring proved to be a disaster for the Seahawks, who failed to make the playoffs once from 1988 to 1997. How different would history look if he didn't buy the Seahawks in the late 80s?

Corbin Smith

Shaquem Griffin Faces Pivotal Third Season with Seahawks

The honeymoon stage is officially over for Griffin and the Seahawks, but there's still a chance he can become a productive player in his third season for Pete Carroll's defense.

Nick Lee

Latest update on Quinton Dunbar case...

Corbin Smith

Who Are the Seahawks' 'Jordan and Pippen?'

Looking back at several iconic duos in Seahawks history, while also celebrating ESPN's excellent "The Last Dance" documentary, which pair had a similar impact to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen with the Bulls?

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Interesting comparisons for Daniel Jeremiah...

Corbin Smith

by

ChaseRiddell41

After Whiffing on Devonta Freeman, Should Seahawks Shift Attention to Carlos Hyde?

Since there's a very good chance running back Rashaad Penny will begin next season on the PUP list, the Seahawks have been scouring the free-agent market for a veteran ball carrier and they could sign a former 49er to fill that role.

Thomas Hall10

by

SnakeHawk

Will Seahawks Reach Double-Digit Victories in 2020?

Getting to 10 wins has been near-guaranteed since Seattle drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. But could an improving division and some questionable offseason decisions lead to a disappointing win total in 2020?

Corbin Smith

5 Offensive Statistical Surprises in Seahawks Franchise History

The Seahawks have had a lot of great players in their 43 seasons in the NFL. But when you look at their franchise leaders, there are some surprising names amongst the players typically associated as record holders in Seattle.

Colby Patnode

by

CorbinSmithNFL