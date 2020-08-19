Again Triumphing Over Injury, Will Dissly Envisions 'Special Year' for Seahawks

RENTON, WA - Sitting in the end zone at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Will Dissly couldn't believe he found himself in this situation again. Not after spending his entire previous offseason rehabbing from a devastating knee injury.

But as trainers rushed out to the field to tend to him, Dissly knew a second straight promising season had just come to an abrupt end. After suffering a torn patellar tendon as a rookie, this time, he would need to have his Achilles tendon repaired after what he termed a fluky non-contact injury trying to reel in a pass from Russell Wilson.

"As prepared as I was to complete this rehab process," Dissly reflected. "When you went down for the second time, I was on such a high, right? We had done a great job with my knee and worked tremendously hard and I was super prepared. The team was winning, we're having success, and to go down again on kind of a fluke deal... it was kind of crushing for sure."

During the first week or so after Dissly went down, the former Washington standout struggled to cope, admitting he was in a "bad place mentally." And who could blame him? At the time of the injury, he was playing as well as any tight end in the league and appeared to be on the fast track to NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Through Seattle's first five games, Dissly followed up a remarkable recovery by picking up right where he left off before his rookie season ended. Along with excelling as a stout run blocker, he re-emerged as a dynamite receiving threat for Wilson, catching 23 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Seahawks starting off 4-1 and right in the thick of the race for an NFC West crown behind the 49ers, suddenly being isolated from the team once again to recover from another debilitating injury wasn't how Dissly envisioned things playing out. It wasn't supposed to be this way.

But just as he did the year prior with his knee, Dissly used the support of family, teammates, and fans - along with a book given to him by former Washington coach Chris Peterson - to help him turn things around and attacked his latest rehab with relentless effort. Though this particular recovery required far more patience than the first one, he once again found himself available for the start of training camp and should be suited up when the Seahawks take on the Falcons in the season opener on September 13.

"Everyone was there for me, giving me support, telling me I could do it, and just encouraging me that I could stay strong," Dissly said, indicating his teammates really stepped up to help lift up his spirits. "It was hard to stay in the dumps when you have that much support and once we got the ball rolling, it was kinda going to work mode and the surgery was really successful and then it was just my job to get back and prove those people right that were counting on me to get back."

Putting shoulder pads on for the first time since his injury on Monday, Dissly compared the latest milestone in another improbable comeback to Christmas day, eager for the chance to return to the sport he loves so dearly. Though coach Pete Carroll and the coaching staff are being cautious and easing him back into a full workload, he has been a full participant throughout Seattle's first six practices after passing his physical and avoiding the PUP list.

Gearing up for his third season, Dissly has enjoyed the opportunity to observe and learn from Greg Olsen, who signed with the Seahawks back in February. He sees the 14-year veteran as an invaluable asset for himself and the entire tight end group, including rookies Colby Parkinson and Stephen Sullivan.

"These five practices have been really fun. We're growing, we're learning how to kinda operate together, what we need out of each other." Dissly remarked. "He brings a ton of knowledge to the game and we're just trying to pick up on all that stuff, whether it's releases, or route combinations, or seeing the defense in certain ways, all that stuff comes into factor."

Along with absorbing everything he can from Olsen, Dissly is also been eager to reciprocate by helping the three-time Pro Bowler get acclimated playing for a new team.

"I'm just trying to soak it in as much as possible and also be a resource for Greg, kinda how the Seahawks operate and do all those things, so it's been a lot of fun and I'm really excited to work with him all year."

Following two year-ending injuries, Dissly has experienced more hardship than most NFL players do. But as evidenced by his stellar play thus far through camp, he's been able to overcome the adversity to come back stronger than ever, which should be great news for Seattle's offense.

Teaming up with Olsen as complimentary pieces alongside star receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, there should be no shortage of two tight end looks out of 12 personnel dialed up by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer in 2020. If everyone stays healthy, including Dissly himself, he anticipates plenty of fireworks from the Seahawks with Wilson running the show once again.

“I think we’re going to be able to move things around, and it’s going to make it really challenging for a defense. I’m excited to see what this room can do. I think it’s going to be a special year.”