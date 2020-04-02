SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Agent to Seahawks' Griffin Twins Loses Both Parents to COVID-19

Landon Buford

The coronavirus outbreak struck close to home for several current and former Seahawks on Tuesday when Buddy Baker, an NFL agent who represents Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin as well as retired receiver Doug Baldwin, announced both of his parents had passed away due to COVID-19.

Baker took to Twitter to announce the heartbreaking tragedy with the message, "In loving memory of my mom and dad, please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus."

"We usually look for a positive thing to be an inspiration," Baker said. "We hope that happened to us, and our family inspires others to start needing and unifying with each other to make the right choice and the challenging choice.

"It's going to take all of us getting together and deciding we're going to stop the spread of this virus."

The president and CEO of Exclusive Sports Group, LLC, based out of Indianapolis, Baker revealed that his parents had been married 51 years and died of complications from the virus over the weekend, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

“They passed away six minutes apart,” he said in a video accompanying his tweet. “Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health."

Baker hopes going public with the news will make people aware that anyone is susceptible to catching or being affected by the virus. He believes many are still not grasping the severity of the situation.

“I’m not sure everyone really understands the importance of it,” Baker said, referring to government recommendations to stay at home. “Hopefully, this can be a catalyst for some change [to] practice social distancing, wash your hands as regularly as you can and importantly, stay at home, this is an opportunity which was very bad and tragic to my family to prevent someone else’s.”

After learning of the news, Baldwin tweeted, "My agent and friend lost both of his parents to COVID-19 two days ago. He has an important message for all of us."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Baker family as they navigate through these challenging times.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reuniting with Benson Mayowa Could Be Game-Changer for Seahawks' Pass Rush

Despite bouncing around the league through his first three seasons, Mayowa finally broke out with Dallas in 2016 and after a career year in Oakland, the late-blooming edge rusher could be a standout in Seattle while playing at a fairly cheap price.

Thomas Hall10

Circling the Wagon, Jadeveon Clowney and Seahawks May Revisit Long-Term Deal

Clowney and his representatives sought a mega-deal exceeding $20 million per year, but the market never materialized as envisioned. Now, he's facing the reality he will need to settle for less with teams valuing him less than anticipated.

Corbin Smith

by

The Tez

How Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Hilariously Foreshadowed NFL Greatness at Ole Miss

While few knew what to expect from Metcalf in his first NFL season, after learning what made him tick while at Ole Miss, a former professor knew he was destined for immediate greatness.

aryannaprasad

by

Bobup

3 Potential Seahawks Draft Day Trade Partners

Most Seahawks fans assume John Schneider will likely trade down multiple times, as he does in most drafts since his arrival in 2010. With three weeks until the draft, let's look at three teams with which a trade down could make some sense.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks Agree to Terms with Veteran DE Benson Mayowa

For the second time this offseason, the Seahawks brought back a familiar face in Mayowa to help address their pass rushing woes.

Corbin Smith

Locked On Seahawks (3/31/30) - Is B.J. Finney Ready to Start for Seattle?

After waiting for the right opportunity, will Finney be ready to step into Seattle's starting lineup? Christopher Carter of Locked On Steelers breaks down the Seahawks newest addition and why he's a sneaky good signing.

Corbin Smith

by

The Tez

The Latest on Jadeveon Clowney

Corbin Smith

How Ex-Seahawks WR Nate Burleson 'Auditioned' for a Music Contract

Former Seahawks receiver Nate Burleson shared about the time when he auditioned for a record deal at a party with Juvenile.

Landon Buford

Ex-Seahawk Cliff Avril Understands Jadeveon Clowney's Free Agency Situation

After dealing with a poor market as a free agent himself in 2013, former Seahawks star Cliff Avril can relate to the struggles Jadeveon Clowney is facing trying to make a decision for his football future.

Thomas Hall10

Film Breakdown: B.J. Finney Offers Seahawks Tremendous Flexibility

After starting 13 games for Pittsburgh over the past four years at center and both guard spots, Finney's arrival in Seattle should give coach Mike Solari a bevy of options figuring out his starting offensive line for 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

Badger12scrap4ever