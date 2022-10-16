Al Woods, Gabe Jackson Inactive For Seahawks Week 6 Bout vs. Cardinals

As expected after being listed as doubtful on Friday, the Seahawks won't have starting guard Gabe Jackson or defensive tackle Al Woods in action against the Cardinals at Lumen Field in Sunday's Week 6 divisional matchup.

Both Jackson and Woods exited last weekend's 39-32 loss to the Saints with knee and hip injuries respectively. Neither player participated in practice this week after coach Pete Carroll initially indicated to reporters that they would test out their injuries on Friday, putting their status in doubt.

In Jackson's place, fourth-year guard Phil Haynes will make his second start of the season across from Damien Lewis. Per Pro Football Focus, he's allowed five pressures and a sack on 74 pass blocking snaps while receiving a subpar 47.5 run blocking grade. Woods will likely be replaced by fourth-year nose tackle Bryan Mone in the middle, while Poona Ford could also see action working across from the center as well.

Among Seattle's other inactives, receiver Penny Hart was ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury. However, Dee Eskridge (illness) and Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) will be available after being listed as questionable and rookie Dareke Young will be active for his second NFL game for additional depth on offense and special teams.

After making his Seahawks debut in New Orleans a week ago, cornerback Artie Burns will miss his fifth game with a reaggravated groin injury. The team will have veterans Sidney Jones and Isaiah Dunn available as reserves behind starters Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson. Justin Coleman will also be active for the first time since the season opener, but rookie Coby Bryant likely will stay in the lineup as the primary slot corner.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.