Analysis: Seahawks Bolster Pass Rush With Uber-Athletic Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

Oozing with athletic traits, Mafe brings much-needed explosiveness and speed off the edge and while he will need time to grow into a starting role, he should immediately pay dividends hunting down quarterbacks for Seattle.

Less than 24 hours after a disappointing 7-10 season came to a conclusion, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll emphasized the need for the team to improve their pass rush after they finished near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and pressure percentage.

Putting words into action early in the second round, Seattle continued to attack that deficiency on defense by selecting Minnesota EDGE rusher Boye Mafe with the 40th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

One of the most athletic edge defenders in this year's class, Mafe broke out as a senior for the Golden Gophers, producing 7.0 sacks and 10 tackles for loss while earning All-Big Ten honors. He then turned in a dominant week at the Senior Bowl, as he was borderline unblockable at times rocketing off the edge and registered a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in the all-star showcase.

Further improving his stock in March, Mafe weighed in at 257 pounds at the NFL combine and put up electric athletic testing numbers. Along with running a blazing 4.53-second 40-yard dash, he also posted an impressive 38-inch vertical jump and a 125-inch broad jump in Indianapolis, putting himself into first round discussion.

Given his size and athleticism, Mafe looks the part of a hybrid linebacker in a 3-4 scheme who can rush from a two-point stance and drop back into coverage. Possessing an explosive first step off the snap, he can torch opposing tackles as a speed rusher and can turn speed into power as a bull rusher. Over the course of his career, he made great strides as a hand technician and exhibited those improvements in Mobile against top competition disengaging from blocks.

Comfortable in coverage, Mafe showed adeptness matched up against running backs out of the backfield, including blanketing several wheel routes. Playing in the NFC West against the 49ers and Rams, that skill set will be invaluable for him to play extensive snaps right away if it translates to the next level.

If there's a glaring weakness in Mafe's game that will need to be corrected entering the NFL, he has struggled setting the edge and holding up at the point of attack against the run. Per Pro Football Focus, he received a mediocre 70.3 run defense grade and only posted a 6.0 percent run stop rate. Moving forward, he will have to play with more physicality and improve at shedding blocks defending the run.

As a rusher, he will have to continue developing upon his pass rushing plan, as he can be stifled once his initial speed rush is thwarted by an opposing tackle. Though he's improved working off blocks, further refinement of setting up counters will be imperative to creating consistent quarterback pressure against NFL competition.

Now officially a Seahawk, Mafe won't have to step right into a starting role with Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu under contract. Early on, since he's rough around the edges against the ground game, he will likely start out as a situational pass rusher with a chance to eventually become an every down 3-4 linebacker in time.