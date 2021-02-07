Analysis: Seahawks Quarterbacks in the Super Bowl

Ahead of a fantastic matchup of quarterbacks in Super Bowl LV, we look at how Matt Hasselbeck and Russell Wilson fared in the Seahawks' three appearances in the big game.

Although the Seahawks won't appear in Super Bowl LV this weekend, most fans have been fortunate enough to see their hometown team appear in the big game three times in the last 15 years. In that time, only the Patriots have more appearances (six) while the Steelers (three) have the same amount as Seattle.

Seattle boasted some high-powered offenses in those three years, finishing first (2005), seventh (2013), and fourth (2014) in offensive DVOA. Led by devastating run games and complementary passing attacks, the Seahawks packed stat sheets on their way to the most NFC championship titles since 2005.

In honor of Super Bowl LV - a game featuring the NFL's current top quarterback in the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and perhaps the greatest quarterback of all-time in the Buccaneers' Tom Brady - let's take a look back at how the Seahawks' own signal-callers, Matt Hasselbeck and Russell Wilson, fared on the biggest stage.

Super Bowl XL - Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

"We knew it was gonna be tough going against the Pittsburgh Steelers," then Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren addressed a packed Qwest Field following the team's controversial loss in Super Bowl XL. "I didn't know we were gonna have to play against the guys in the striped shirts as well."

Matt Hasselbeck was directly affected by one of the most egregious calls that went in the Steelers favor in that game. Late in the first quarter, Hasselbeck rocketed a pass in the end zone to receiver Darrell Jackson which would have put the Seahawks on course for an early 7-0 lead. Though Jackson hauled it in, he would be called for a questionable offensive pass interference penalty and Seattle settled for a field goal.

Had there been no call from back judge Bob Waggoner, there may be a different story to tell in this one. Not only would it have changed the entire landscape of that game, it also would have added a second touchdown to Hasselbeck's eventual stat line. Though far from the best game of the quarterback's career, his day could have looked a lot better if not for one of the most lopsided officiating performances in professional sports history.

Hasselbeck: 26/49, 273 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 67.8 passer rating

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seahawks 43, Broncos 8

For as much attention as the Seahawks' defense deservedly received for their historic dismantling of Peyton Manning and the Broncos' offense in Super Bowl XLVIII, Russell Wilson was really good in this game. His biggest contributions, however, came when the game was already starting to get out of reach for Denver, waiting until deep in the third quarter to toss his first touchdown pass to put Seattle up 36-0.

It's hard to imagine what kind of day Wilson would have had if the game was tighter, or how much the Seahawks' massive lead comforted him. But he was as efficient as ever on that brisk night in the Meadowlands, picking apart the Denver defense when needed on the way to the team's first NFL championship in franchise history.

Wilson: 18/25, 206 yards 2 TD, 0 INT, 123.1 passer rating

Super Bowl XLIX - Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

Wilson's performance in Super Bowl XLIX will always be overshadowed by that interception, but the third-year quarterback put in a solid day's work before committing the biggest blunder of his entire career.

Though he only completed 12 of his 21 pass attempts, Wilson hit several explosive plays in key moments to help put points on the board. Perhaps his finest moment came at the end of the first half, orchestrating a 25-second scoring drive capped off by a gutsy touchdown pass to Super Bowl hero Chris Matthews to tie the game at 14 apiece.

Even the drive leading up to the infamous interception was well-crafted by Wilson. He'd find Marshawn Lynch for a 31-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage and picked up another big gain of 33 on a circus catch by Jermaine Kearse, setting the offense up deep in the red zone with a chance to steal a championship from Tom Brady and the Patriots. Alas...

Wilson: 12/21, 247 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 110.6 passer rating