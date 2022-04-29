Analysis: Seahawks Shore Up Pass Protection Snagging Charles Cross With No. 9 Pick

One of the most proficient tackles at keeping pass rushers on lockdown in all of college football a year ago, Cross gives Seattle an exciting young blindside protector to keep whoever lines up under center in 2022 and beyond unharmed.

For several years running, Russell Wilson pleaded for the Seahawks to make a major investment along the offensive line to keep him upright. Ironically, one month after they traded the star quarterback to the Broncos, they did just that with a pick acquired in that same deal.

Addressing a glaring need with only three tackles currently on the roster, Seattle opted to stay put at No. 9 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night and selected Mississippi State standout Charles Cross.

One of college football's most effective pass protectors, the 6-foot-4, 307-pound Cross surrendered only two sacks on 700-plus pass blocking snaps for the Bulldogs last season according to Pro Football Focus. Tested in the rugged SEC against the nation's best pass rushers, one of his best games came against Alabama when he didn't allow a quarterback hit on 68 offensive snaps.

A smooth athlete with plus-lateral quickness who excels at mirroring and keeping his feet in front of defenders, Cross plays with strong, sticky hands and uses his 34 1/3-inch arms to stay connected with rushers as they try to disengage from him. Despite being a bit on the small side compared to other top tackles in this class, he also holds up well against bull rushes and plays with a sturdy anchor.

As far as negatives are concerned, Cross can get a bit grabby at the point of attack with his hands leaking outside of the defender's shoulder pads and plays with a narrow base in his pass sets, which leaves him vulnerable at times against speed rushers. Both of those areas should be correctable if he takes to coaching, however.

Coming into the league, Cross' biggest area of concern lies in the ground game in large part due to his limited experience as a run blocker. Playing in an Air Raid offense orchestrated by coach Mike Leach, he always played out of a two-point stance and while he has played with his hand in the dirt in the past, that will be a major adjustment transitioning to coordinator Shane Waldron's zone-heavy scheme.

With that said, Cross received a solid 84.9 run blocking grade from PFF last season and put a lot of positive snaps on film. He consistently fires out of his stance, playing with good leverage and delivering violent strikes into opponents, allowing him to drive defenders off the football. His athletic traits should cater well to zone blocking as well, though he will need some refinement on reach blocks.

Only 21 years old, Cross will join the Seahawks as one of the younger prospects in this draft class after declaring for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season. Development from a technical standpoint will be crucial to his success, particularly in the run game, and adding a few pounds of muscle to his frame would be beneficial for his longevity in the trenches.

With Wilson now in Denver, Seattle will be counting on Cross to vie for immediate playing time to protect whoever winds up under center as a replacement, whether it's Drew Lock, Geno Smith, or someone else. If veteran Duane Brown re-signs after the draft, he could compete against returning second-year players Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan to start on the right side. Otherwise, he looks poised to be thrown right into the fire protecting the blind side.