Analysis: Predicting the Seahawks Next Hall of Famer

Following two years of close calls barely missing the cut, Steve Hutchinson was named as one of five new modern-era members for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

With his induction coming in August, Hutchinson will become the fifth player drafted by the Seahawks to have his bust in Canton, joining Walter Jones, Cortez Kennedy, Kenny Easley, and Kevin Mawae. He spent his first five years in Seattle, making three Pro Bowl squads and earning First-Team All-Pro distinction twice.

Hutchinson, Easley, and Mawae have all been elected in the past four years, but despite the fact that the franchise has made the playoffs eight times in the past 10 years, it could be quite some time until another prominent former Seahawk gets a Hall call.

Here's a look at seven Hall of Fame worthy candidates who starred for the Seahawks and a prediction on when/if they will ever be enshrined in Canton.

Shaun Alexander

Whether fair or not, Alexander gets penalized by Hall of Fame voters for running behind Hutchinson and Jones, one of the most dominant left sides for any offensive line in NFL history. His candidacy also takes a hit for his lack of productivity at the tail end of his career, as he ran for only 1,600 yards in his final two seasons in Seattle.

But regardless of how abruptly he faded after his historic 2005 MVP campaign, Alexander enjoyed one of the finest five-year stretches in NFL history during his prime. Between 2001 and 2005, he never missed a game, rushing for 7,504 yards, scored 98 combined touchdowns, and captured a rushing title. Not making it to 10,000 career rushing yards hurts his chances of ever being a legitimate candidate for the Hall of Fame, as he ranks just 36th all-time. However, he ranks eighth all-time in rushing touchdowns and every other player in the top-10 is already in Canton or guaranteed entry.

Prediction: If Alexander was ever going to be enshrined, it feels like his prime opportunity has already passed. He hasn’t been named a semi-finalist since becoming eligible in 2013 and as time goes by, it feels unlikely he’ll ever be seriously considered despite a worthy resume.

Ricky Watters

Unlike Alexander, Watters enjoyed a successful career well into his 30s. From a production standpoint, he checks off nearly every box for a Hall of Fame running back. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards seven times, including his first three years with the Seahawks, and scored 91 total touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl each of his first five seasons and won a Super Bowl with the 49ers.

Considering his numbers, why hasn’t Watters made it to Canton? The outspoken back didn’t handle himself in a professional manner with media members throughout his career and rubbed people the wrong way with his antics on and off the field. In particular, his infamous “For who? For what?” line after failing to make an attempt to catch a pass to avoid contact while playing for the Eagles in 1995 burned bridges with many voters.

Prediction: From a statistical standpoint, Watters may be a better candidate than Alexander. But he’s also been out of the NFL since 2001, so despite the fact he was named a semifinalist in 2020, he looks to be a longshot to make it to Canton in large part due to his reputation.

Kam Chancellor

Lack of longevity and individual awards won’t help Chancellor’s cause when he becomes eligible for Hall of Fame consideration in 2022. While other players with injury-shortened careers have found a way to Canton, including former Seahawks legend Kenny Easley, “Bam Bam” doesn’t stack up statistically. When compared to Easley, who had to wait 25 years to be inducted, he recorded less than a third of the interceptions, produced less sacks, and never was a First-Team All-Pro selection.

But if there’s a reason to believe Chancellor will get in, it comes down to his overall impact on the game during his playing career. Registering at least 81 tackles five times, he ushered in a new type of safety with his bone-jarring hits and opponents both respected and feared him. His physicality and hard-hitting tendencies forced offenses to adjust how they tried to attack the Seahawks defensively. He also thrived in the clutch, making three critical postseason interceptions, including picking off Peyton Manning in a Super Bowl XLVIII victory.

Prediction: Due to his unique playing style and the respect he garnered around the league, Chancellor has a chance to eventually join Steve Largent, Hutchinson, Jones, Easley, and Kennedy in football immortality. But like Easley, it’s going to take some time and he won’t be a first-ballot selection. If he gets in, it won’t be until 2027 or later and like Easley, he may need to be a senior selection down the road.

Marshawn Lynch

Since he continues to unretire and play in the NFL again, Lynch hasn't yet started his five-year window for Hall of Fame eligibility. He also doesn't have near as many touchdowns as Alexander and rushed for less yardage than Watters. But his decision to return for two seasons with the Raiders as well as his recent comeback to rejoin the Seahawks for the playoffs may have been enough to vault him into Canton someday.

One of the most popular players of his era due to his ability to break tackles in bunches and eccentric personality, "Beast Mode" owns two of the most iconic runs in NFL history and earned Pro Bowl distinction five times. He rushed for at least 1,200 yards in four consecutive seasons for the Seahawks, including a career-best 1,590 yards in 2012 while earning First-Team All-Pro honors. His two seasons in Oakland pushed him beyond the 10,000-yard mark for his career, which could be the icing on the cake necessary for future enshrinement.

Prediction: It remains unknown if Lynch will try to play in 2020, but even if he does, he's not going to be a first-ballot selection when he becomes eligible for the Hall of Fame. However, as one of the best backs of his generation, he shouldn't have to wait too long. Look for a 2027 ETA in Canton.

Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas

With Sherman and Thomas now playing elsewhere after crossing burning bridges with their original team, Seahawk fans have had to adjust to life without all three key members of the “Legion of Boom.” But unlike the previous three listed candidate, both players look to be locks to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once they hang up their cleats and they’ll make largely because of their accomplishments in Seattle, including winning a Super Bowl together.

In seven seasons with the Seahawks, Sherman evolved from an unknown fifth-round pick into one of the NFL’s premier shutdown cornerbacks and he made sure everyone knew it. He intercepted 32 passes, including two pick sixes, registered 99 passes defensed, and racked up 368 tackles, earning First-Team All-Pro honors three times and playing in five Pro Bowls. As for Thomas, he picked off 28 passes, forced 11 fumbles, and made 664 combined tackles, garnering First-Team All-Pro honors three times and playing in six Pro Bowls.

Prediction: Assuming Sherman and Thomas enjoy a couple more solid seasons apiece, they will both be in the mix for first-ballot consideration when they become eligible. Guessing they will retire in the next three or four years, expect each player to be in Canton no later than 2028.

Bobby Wagner

Out of all the players on this list, there's not a more viable Hall of Fame candidate and even if he retired now, there's not really an argument for his omission. Wagner has already been named a First-Team All-Pro five times and six Pro Bowls. He's produced 120 tackles of more six times and led the league in tackles twice, including recording 159 of them in 2019. This past season, he became Seattle's franchise leaders in tackles, overtaking safety Eugene Robinson.

The crazy thing? Wagner has notched all of these achievements before his 30th birthday. He's still got a lot of time to keep padding his stats and build an all-time resume that compares favorably with any middle linebacker from any era.

Prediction: While Sherman and Thomas are a little older playing positions that tend not to age as gracefully and will likely be done in the next few years, Wagner could easily play at a high level into his mid-30s if he wants to. Predicting he plays until he's 35, Wagner won't even be eligible for Canton until 2030, when he will be a slam dunk first-ballot selection.