The Seattle Seahawks will once again be without Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season, with the club confidently turning to rookie Ken Walker III.

"It’s obvious that he can do it, and he can hit it, there’s no question about that,'' said coach Pete Carroll, reflecting on Walker's elevation following Penny's season-ending injury.

If it's that "obvious,'' why is there speculation about Seattle needing to trade for another running back?

Roto Baller is the media outlet pushing an idea that the Seahawks would be a "perfect'' landing spot for Commanders running back Antonio Gibson.

Writes the site: “The Seahawks should trade for Antonio Gibson, he’d be a perfect compliment to Kenneth Walker III.''

We will gently suggest that we must have a difficult definition of "perfection.''

Gibson is being phased out in Washington with rookie rusher Brian Robinson Jr. taking over. Gibson had 1,331 total yards and 10 TDs in 2021 for the Commanders, but his fumbling problem has never gone away.

So, can he be had on the cheap?

Not according to this media proposal, which suggests the Seahawks might have to give up "a second or third-round pick'' in trade.

Sorry, that's not even close to happening.

The Seahawks do not presently need an extra running back, and there is frankly no team in the NFL that is going to "buy high'' on a player who has fallen into disfavor with Washington.

"Perfect'' at running back? That's what the Seahawks hope Walker can be. And that's where this organization's running back-related focus should be.

“This is a real great opportunity for (Walker to jump to the front, see what he can do with it and we’re counting on him to do stuff in a big way,'' Carroll said.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.