The Miramar Police Department has issued arrest warrants for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker stemming from a May 13 armed robbery incident.

Per official documents, police responded to a distress call from a local residence 45 minutes after the alleged crime occurred at a dinner party in Miramar, Florida. Baker allegedly withdrew a gun in the house and pointed it at one of the attendees while Dunbar and an assailant wearing a red mask seized money and valuables from other guests.

One witness indicated Baker told the assailant in the red mask to shoot another person who had just arrived to the party as the crime took place. As for Dunbar, a couple witnesses stated he was armed, while others said he was not.

In total, Baker, Dunbar, and the unnamed assailant left the party in three different vehicles with $7,000 in cash, an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot watch, and other valuables. Each faces multiple charges for armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, with Dunbar specifically facing four charges.

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar from the Redskins in March in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Less than 12 hours after the reported incident, he spoke with Seattle media for the first time via a Zoom conference call and didn't appear to be in distress.

Through the team's social media account, the Seahawks indicated they are "aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities."

While details are still emerging on this developing story, if Dunbar indeed aided an armed robbery—with a gun or not—he will likely face league discipline through a suspension and could serve jail time. It's also possible the Seahawks could consider releasing him before he ever played a game for the organization depending on the severity of punishment.