Artie Burns Remains Out as Seahawks Face Banged Up Lions

Despite being "full speed" coming back from a groin injury according to coach Pete Carroll, Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns will not play against the Lions in Sunday's Week 4 contest at Ford Field.

Burns, who signed a one-year contract with Seattle in March, initially injured his groin during a one-on-one drill in training camp prior to the preseason opener. He attempted to return from the injury three weeks later, but re-aggravated the strain and consequently missed each of the first three regular season games.

Last week, Burns returned to practice and Carroll indicated he was "trying to feel his way back a bit" after a long layoff. But even after being a full participant this week, a numbers game likely kept him from suiting up in Detroit.

Even without Burns, the Seahawks will roll with starters Tariq Woolen and Mike Jackson, while veteran Sidney Jones will be active this weekend after being held out as a healthy scratch against Atlanta last Sunday. Isaiah Dunn and Xavier Crawford will also be available if needed and contribute on special teams.

Looking at the rest of Seattle's Week 4 injury report, guard Phil Haynes won't be available in a backup role behind starters Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis after suffering an ankle injury during practice this week. In his absence, Jake Curhan will be active for the first time since the season opener and serve as the swing guard.

In the secondary, slot cornerback Justin Coleman will miss his third straight game with a lingering calf injury and rookie Coby Bryant will replace him in nickel duty again. At safety, despite returning to practice this week from a hamstring injury, undrafted rookie Joey Blount will also miss a third straight game.

Capping off the Seahawks injury report, rookie receiver Dareke Young will be a healthy scratch for the third straight week and defensive tackle Myles Adams will also be held out for the third time in four weeks with veteran Shelby Harris back from a glute injury.

While Seattle generally enters Sunday's game at full strength, Detroit will be missing several key cogs on offense. Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) were ruled out on Friday, while receiver DJ Chark (ankle) was downgraded to out on Saturday, taking away three of quarterback Jared Goff's best weapons.

The Lions aren't banged up at just the skill positions offensively either. Away from St. Brown, Swift, and Chark being sidelined, left guard Jonah Jackson (finger) will be out for the third straight week. Dan Skipper started in his place in the previous two weeks and should be back in the lineup again to replace him.