Assured Seahawks Aren't Rebuilding, Quandre Diggs Opts to Stay in Comfort Zone

Viewed as one of the premier free safeties in the NFL, Diggs had ample interest from other teams in free agency. But his trust in the organization remaining competitive coupled with close relationships with coaches and teammates made returning to Seattle an easy choice.

Hitting the free agent market for the first time in his career earlier this month, Quandre Diggs had no shortage of interested suitors. But with the Seahawks having his back coming off a severe lower leg injury and assuring him they weren't heading into an all-out rebuild, the Pro Bowl safety opted to re-sign rather than take his talents elsewhere.

Speaking with reporters from his home in Texas on Wednesday, Diggs indicated as many as 15 teams reached out to his agent during the free agent process. In the end, however, Seattle made a competitive three-year, $40 million offer that allowed him to continue playing for a franchise that has maintained unwavering faith in him since he joined them nearly three years ago.

"It's good to be back somewhere where I'm comfortable, around some people that I know, giving us another opportunity to go back and try to figure this thing out," Diggs said. "The ultimate goal is always to get to the playoffs, win a championship. I think for me, it was perfect to come back to a situation that and team that took a chance on me, a team that's believed in me and a lot of good coaches that I'm comfortable being around, a lot of players I feel good to be around. I mean, just the love from everybody in the building has been amazing, so I'm excited.”

Now a beloved fan favorite and respected veteran locker room presence, Diggs made an immediate impact after being stolen from the Lions prior to the trade deadline for a fifth-round pick in 2019. In just five starts patrolling center field, he intercepted three passes, including a pick-six against then-Rams quarterback Jared Goff. He also forced a fumble and recovered one, playing a key role in creating five turnovers.

Proving his stellar play wasn't a fluke, Diggs led the Seahawks with five interceptions in each of the past two seasons. He continued to enjoy great success against NFC West rivals as well, picking off his former teammate Matthew Stafford twice and stepping into a throwing lane to pick 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo. For good measure, he also added a career-high 94 tackles last season, playing far bigger than his 5-foot-9, 197-pound frame would suggest.

Still, few knew what to expect from Diggs' market after he fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle in a season-ending win over the Cardinals in January. Keeping his family in consideration and the relationships he has developed over the past few years with his coaches, his teammates, and others within the organization, even with other opportunities out there, nothing stood out as a better option than staying put.

"I just think every time we came back to it, Seattle was the best place for us to be," Diggs explained. "That's credit to the culture that Pete [Carroll] and John [Schneider] has established there, and credit to my teammates, credit to all the people in the building that's made me feel at home. You guys have known me for the last almost three years, I mean, you know how much I raved about how happy I've been to be a Seahawk."

More specifically, Diggs acknowledged that his close relationship with Carroll was a key factor in his decision. In his final days with the Lions, he wasn't on the best of terms with then-coach Matt Patricia, who wasn't exactly popular in the locker room at that point. In a move that was met with harsh criticism from teammates and fans alike in Detroit, the team sent him packing to Seattle.

A player's coach in every sense and a 180-degree turn from the dictatorial Patricia, Carroll provided the perfect changeup for Diggs, who found joy in playing the game again in the Pacific Northwest.

"I always wanted the opportunity to play for a coach like Pete, that lets me be myself and let me enjoy the game of football and the way it's supposed to be," Diggs said. "It's not always serious. I think that played a big factor in everything."

With Diggs recovering from surgery and set to become a free agent, both men spoke often during the offseason. After the Seahawks made the stunning decision to trade quarterback Russell Wilson and released linebacker Bobby Wagner, Carroll reassured the veteran safety that despite those moves, the team planned to remain competitive and wasn't entering a long rebuild.

Having thrived during the past three seasons playing for the uber-competitive Carroll and advanced to the playoffs twice, Diggs didn't need a spectacular sales pitch for convincing. Even without Wilson and Wagner on board, given the coach's track record, he wouldn't expect the spirited 70-year old to attack the upcoming season any other way and believes him when he says the team will be playing to win each week.

"For me it's just, it's kind of hard to see Pete want a full rebuild. It's just the way he's wired, the way he's triggered, he's all about competing and winning every day. That's always been his deal," Diggs remarked. "For me to think that he's not in it to win it, it would be crazy for me to believe that. For me, I'm just trusting in what I've been told and I'm going to do my job to make sure it's not a rebuild and just go out there and make plays and try to help as much as I can.”

Away from Carroll, Diggs felt he had unfinished business to attend to playing alongside fellow safety Jamal Adams, who has missed nine games due to injury in their two seasons together in Seattle.

Prior to Adams' suffering a torn labrum in Week 13 last year, the pair seemed to be hitting their stride chemistry-wise. One play in a Week 12 loss to Washington perfectly illustrated that, as Diggs smashed tight end Logan Thomas at the catch point, causing the football to pop into the air. Adams promptly ran underneath the ball for a diving interception, his second in three weeks.

Having known one another dating back to when Adams met Diggs on a recruiting visit at Texas many years ago, the two had talked about playing together well before the Seahawks made a blockbuster trade to acquire the former from the Jets in July 2020. Being able to team up once again with the prospect of playing an entire season in tandem stood out as another appealing plus for staying in Seattle.

"I think it was very special. I've got a lot of teammates that I've got a lot of respect for. Like I told you guys before, me and Jamal [Adams], we've always talked about teaming up together and we haven't got the opportunity to do a full season yet and we're just hoping we can do it this year. I think that was another aspect for me to come back.”

Now with 40 million additional reasons to be excited about his return to the Seahawks, Diggs indicated he's on schedule recovering from surgery and should be ready well before the start of training camp in July. Once healthy, he plans to continue his ball-hawking ways taking away post and seam routes and after finally breaking through with back-to-back Pro Bowls, his next mission will be earning an elusive All-Pro selection.

With such expectations, one might wonder if Diggs will be feeling the pressure, particularly with Wagner's exit leaving a massive hole in the middle of the defense and the locker room. But he's not about to let money or the departure of other players change who he is. Comfortable in his own cleats playing for Carroll and alongside teammates such as Adams, he's confident that leadership vacuum will be filled by multiple players as Seattle looks to climb back into contention.

"I think it's going to be everybody that has to fill that void and figure it out. I don't feel any pressure because I'm not going to change up who I am. I'm not going to change up what I bring to the table. I'm just going to be me. It's no more pressure. I've had pressure on me since I was young. My brother was the fifth pick in the draft. He was an All-American. It's no pressure for me. It's football. I'm just living life, enjoying life. Like I said, I'm going to be me every day.”