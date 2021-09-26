Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa, CB Marquise Blair Inactive For Week 3 Contest vs. Vikings

September 26, 2021
Benson Mayowa, Marquise Blair Inactive For Week 3 Contest vs. Vikings

Along with having a pair of notable inactives on offense, Seattle won't be at full strength rushing off the edge or in the secondary with Mayowa and Blair sidelined.
After being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, the Seahawks will be without veteran defensive end Benson Mayowa against the Vikings.

Limited by a neck injury during practice this week, coach Pete Carroll indicated on Friday that Mayowa's status would be determined at game time. Apparently, he wasn't quite ready to play and with him being sidelined, Alton Robinson should see a significant uptick in snaps rushing off the edge.

Along with Mayowa being inactive, Seattle will be without third-year cornerback Marquise Blair, who missed practice time on Wednesday with an undisclosed knee injury. Without Blair available, Ugo Amadi will handle all of the snaps at nickel cornerback when the team is in nickel or dime packages with five or more defensive backs.

As expected, the Seahawks will also be without starting right tackle Brandon Shell and rookie receiver Dee Eskridge, who did not practice this week with a sprained ankle and concussion respectively. Jamarco Jones will step into the starting lineup for Shell on the offensive line, while Cody Thompson was called up from the practice squad and could see snaps on offense along with Freddie Swain and Penny Hart.

Capping off Seattle's inactives in Minnesota, running back Rashaad Penny remains out as he works his way back from a calf strain. Alex Collins will be active for a second straight week in his place and DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will both be available as third-down back options. Defensive end L.J. Collier and quarterback Jake Luton won't dress as healthy scratches, with Collier being deactivated for the second time in three weeks.

The Vikings will also be without several key players, starting with running back Dalvin Cook, who did not practice all week with an ankle sprain. Third-year runner Alexander Mattison will replace him in the starting lineup. Starting linebacker Anthony Barr and first-round pick Christian Darrisaw will also be sidelined due to injury.

