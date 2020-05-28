SeahawkMaven
Film Breakdown: Benson Mayowa Offers Fantastic Value in Return to Seahawks

Corbin Smith

Heading into the offseason, the Seahawks’ biggest area of need remained bolstering one of the NFL’s worst pass rushes. The team finished next-to-last in the NFL with 28.0 sacks while ranking near the bottom of the league in pressure rate and quarterback hits.

But rather than aggressively spend on top-tier edge defenders, including re-signing free agent Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle took a different approach by signing several mid-level veterans instead.

Among those signed in free agency, the Seahawks brought back former first-round pick Bruce Irvin, who produced a career-high 8.5 sacks for the Panthers in 2019. He's expected to play SAM linebacker while also seeing snaps as a defensive end, occupying a similar role to the one he had during his first stint with the team.

Though Irvin is the most heralded rusher coming back to the Pacific Northwest, however, Seattle also re-signed Benson Mayowa to a one-year deal worth $3 million plus incentives in a sneaky good move that has gone under the radar.

Mayowa, 28, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho and signed with the Seahawks after rookie minicamp prior to the 2013 season. A bit of a late bloomer, he's coming off a strong season statistically, posting a career-high 7.0 sacks for the Raiders. In the season prior, he had 4.0 sacks for the Cardinals.

Though he hasn’t been a full-time starter at any point in his career, Mayowa will enter his second stint in Seattle as a potential Week 1 starter at the LEO defensive end position while rookies Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson adapt to playing at the next level in reserve roles.

Check out my latest film breakdown as I analyze Mayowa's significant improvements as a pass rusher as well as underrated skills as a run defender and where he may fit into the Seahawks plans in 2020.

Duane Brown Confident in Seahawks Building Camaraderie Along New-Look Offensive Line

Fully healthy months after knee surgery, Brown has been proactive communicating with rookies and incoming veterans to help streamline the learning process for a revamped Seattle offensive line once the team returns to the field.

Corbin Smith

Browns have offered top dollar, but Clowney won't bite.

Corbin Smith

Should Seahawks Slide L.J. Collier Inside?

An ankle injury set Collier back substantially in his rookie season and with the Seahawks adding several defensive ends in free agency and the draft, a position change may need to happen to set the former first-round pick up for success.

Nick Lee

Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer: Russell Wilson is ‘Wrong Guy to Doubt’

While Schottenheimer wasn't fully aware of Russell Wilson's elite status before arriving in Seattle in 2010, he's found a ton of appreciation for him and thinks the six-time Pro Bowler will utilize any negativity to his advantage in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

Revisiting Past Seahawks Games Considering Possible Onside Kick Alternative

The NFL is exploring an alternative to the traditional onside kick, giving offenses the chance to keep possession by converting a fourth and 15 opportunity. If this rule existed in prior seasons, several Seahawks outcomes could have been far different, for better or worse.

Nick Lee

With NFL Pushing Forward Towards 2020 Season, What's Next for Seahawks?

The state of Washington has started to relax stay-at-home guidelines in some counties, but King County remains in phase one. What does that mean for the Seahawks as other team facilities open up around the league?

Corbin Smith

Analysis: Ranking Seahawks 2020 Offseason Acquisitions

Though the Seahawks didn't make the big splash most fans hoped for, the team has found ways to improve at several positions through free agency and trades in recent months. Which acquisitions stand out as John Schneider's best this offseason?

Corbin Smith

Seattle Lawyer Weighs in on Quinton Dunbar's Armed Robbery Case

Dunbar, who was released on bail one week ago, has maintained his innocence in connection to an armed robbery in Miramar, Florida. A local lawyer weighs in on his case, including his decision to turn himself in and what could happen next.

aryannaprasad

What If... the Seahawks Franchise Tagged Steve Hutchinson?

Seattle had an opportunity to retain the best guard in the NFL at the time, but general manager Tim Ruskell made a huge gaffe by choosing not to use the franchise tag in a move that may have cost the team a shot at another Super Bowl appearance.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Cowboys

The Seahawks and Cowboys have played in several instant classics over the years. With both teams entering a new season with playoff aspirations, Week 3 should be another tightly contested contest when Dallas travels to CenturyLink Field.

Corbin Smith