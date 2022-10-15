Skip to main content

'Black Sheep' Russell Wilson Responds to Marshawn Lynch Seahawks Remark

“He’s always been amazing,” Seahawks ex Russell Wilson said of Marshawn Lynch. “Just how he’s gone about things, how he’s been such an amazing competitor ... One of the best people I’ve ever played with.”
Russell Wilson is facing national criticism as the former Seattle Seahawks QB has hit a rough patch with his new Denver Broncos team.

But the nine-time Pro Bowler - traded away by Seattle in exchange for multiple first and second-round draft picks, plus a trio of key players, with Wilson getting a new contract worth $245 million over five years - has the support of sorts from old teammate Marshawn Lynch.

And he appreciates it.

From Lynch, "I wanna make sure [Wilson] is straight in his mind. I really thought he was gonna retire a Seahawk," Lynch said on the Richard Sherman Podcast. "... I wanna reach out to him. Right now they're looking at him like a black sheep.

"If there's anyone who knows something about that, it's me. I've done been to the bottom of this league before when [expletive] counted you out, talked bad on you. ... I’m pulling for him."

Wilson's response to Lynch's support?

“He’s always been amazing,” Wilson said of Lynch. “Just how he’s gone about things, how he’s been such an amazing competitor ... One of the best people I’ve ever played with.”

Other former teammates have come out of the woodwork to take shots at Wilson, who has struggled in leading Denver to a record of 2-3 as the Broncos are again in the national spotlight, in Week 6 against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football

But Lynch? As far as being a "black sheep'' goes, yes. Maybe it takes one to know one.

