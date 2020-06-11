Blend of Experience, Youth Give Seahawks Exciting Cast of Tight Ends

Although every NFL player has been struggling to adapt to new guidelines, the coronavirus quarantine came at an especially inconvenient time for players joining new teams, including three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

After parting ways with the Panthers following the Super Bowl, Olsen was the Seahawks’ first free agent signing this offseason, inking a one-year, $7 million deal on February 18.

Olsen offers a tested veteran presence to the Seahawks tight end group, but because of the virus, he still hasn’t had the opportunity to meet his new teammates in person. Naturally, the tight ends did the next best thing: they “met” over Zoom at the beginning of April, recording their chat so we could know what tight ends really talk about in closed-door meetings.

The good news? Olsen is a natural fit amongst the group and it looks like Seattle's tight end squad will get along just fine.

In their own words, the tight ends describe their vibe in Seattle as “solid," “high-energy," and that there’s “bromance” in the air.

“Just a bunch of dudes being dudes,” Olsen commented.

Olsen, Dissly, Hollister, and Willson obviously get along off the field, but how will they come together on the field this upcoming season?

While the other three have been with the Seahawks for at least one season, Olsen can still offer lessons and insight after 13 years in the NFL. He has been a formidable pass-catching tight end, previously ranking first in targets (122) and second in receiving yards (1,073) among tight ends during the 2016 season. Subsequent seasons have been marred with injuries to his right foot, which he broke early in the 2017 season, as well as a concussion that cost him two games last season.

Similarly, Seattle’s tight end protège Dissly has been injured during both of his seasons with the Seahawks, including rupturing his Achilles tendon last season. But in 10 career games, he’s scored six touchdowns and been one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets.

Joining forces, Dissly and Olsen have huge upside. Together, they could form a physical pass-catching tandem, giving Wilson more receiving options and relieving pressure from the wide receiver corps. With Dissly making great strides in his recovery and Olsen healed from his past injuries, the Seahawks hope to see both players stay healthy and play to their potential.

While Olsen and Dissly are projected as the starting tight ends, there’s still an opportunity for Willson and Hollister to get involved in next year’s offense. Hollister filled in after Dissly landed on injured reserve in Week 6, contributing 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns. While Hollister didn't quite match Dissly's touchdown numbers, he proved to be a solid receiving option at tight end and is easily the most athletic player of the group.

As for Willson, he only had eight receptions for 79 yards in 2019, but his reliability as a receiver and blocker earned him a new contract heading into training camp. He recently re-signed with the Seahawks on April 21.

The biggest issue for this tight end group will be injury concerns. All four of the aforementioned players have significant injury histories. As Seattle learned last season, a capable committee is necessary for most positions - the Seahawks lost three running backs in quick succession, employing rookie Travis Homer earlier than expected. While the Seahawks could have the deepest, most talented tight end unit in the NFL, they could also lose several players to injury in a blink of an eye.

This is part of the reason Seattle used a fourth-round pick on former Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson, who has the potential to be a starter in the future and provides valuable depth heading into the 2020 season.

Another concern with this group could be the lack of talented blockers. Dissly, who played defensive line in college, was drafted primarily for his blocking skills and his receiving prowess proved to be a major surprise. Willson also has improved in the blocking department throughout his career and has even played some snaps as a fullback in the past.

But as for Olsen, Hollister, and Parkinson, these three players fit the mold of large receivers rather than inline Y-tight ends and aren't known for their blocking skills.

Olsen has three 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in his career, and despite his large 6-foot-5, 255 pound stature, he’s never been renowned for his blocking. While the Seahawks will continue to run the football at a high rate, the team didn't sign a player who ranks fifth all-time in receptions for tight ends to have him block most of the time. He's in the fold to add another play maker for their MVP-caliber quarterback.

At under 250 pounds, Hollister isn't built to play on the line of scrimmage frequently and excels as a "move" tight end who can run routes from the slot. He also can occasionally play out of the backfield as an H-back.

As for Parkinson, he arrived at Stanford as a 220-pound receiver and though he's bulked up beyond 250 pounds, he still has room to add muscle to his 6-foot-7 frame. He spent most of his time with the Cardinal split out wide as a big receiver and needs refinement as a blocker to be a true Y-tight end in the NFL.

With three pass-catching tight ends on the roster, it will be important that they hone their blocking skills to keep the offense that much more competitive. Although former New England tight end Rob Gronkowski was worn down in his last year with the Patriots, his frequent blocking allowed the Patriots to pave a way to the Super Bowl with their running game. If Dissly, Willson and Olsen can be effective blockers when called upon, that would allow Seattle’s dominant running game to compliment Wilson and his receivers.

Between these five players, it seems the short and long-term future of Seattle’s tight end group is in good shape. If the guys can stay healthy, block sufficiently, and pay attention during their tight end meetings, it will be an exceptional 2020 season for the Seahawks.

That is, if they don’t throw coach Pat McPherson to the gorillas first.