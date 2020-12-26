Bobby Wagner Disappointed in K.J. Wright's Lack of Pro Bowl Selections

For the seventh time in nine years, as one of a league-high seven Seahawks selected, Wagner garnered Pro Bowl honors earlier this week. But once again, he feels his teammate and close friend got slighted amid arguably the best season of his career in Seattle.

For nearly a decade, few linebacker pairings for any team - if any - have exhibited the same consistency, durability, and productivity Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright have given the Seahawks in nine years working in tandem.

Since Wagner arrived as a second-round pick out of Utah State in 2012, the two defenders have combined to produce 2,067 tackles, 120 tackles for loss, 15 forced fumbles, and 14.0 sacks during that span. As two of the premier off-ball linebackers in the sport, they've also been reliable in coverage by amassing 104 pass deflections and 16 interceptions.

But while Wagner has certainly been deserving of every accolade he's earned thus far, including his franchise-record fifth First-Team All-Pro selection last season, he feels his long-time teammate and close friend hasn't received near enough respect for everything he has accomplished in his own career. Most notably, after missing out again this year, he's disheartened by Wright's lack of Pro Bowl nods.

"It's been very disappointing," Wagner told reporters on Thursday. "I think over the years he's had some amazing years and I think they kind of count it against him cause he plays WILL [linebacker] and they pair him with the guys who get sacks and just rush all the time."

Enjoying a fantastic 10th NFL season, Wright has started all 14 games for the playoff-bound Seahawks, recording 76 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and eight passes defensed so far. Even when Seattle's defense struggled mightily in the first half of the season, he and Wagner served as rare bright spots continuing to excel both against the run and in coverage.

In Wright's case, though he wasn't necessarily fond of the move, his transition to SAM linebacker has proven to be beneficial for both the player and the team. Setting the edge as a run defender and blitzing a bit more, the position has been a perfect fit for his strengths at this stage of his career and opened the door for athletic first-round pick Jordyn Brooks to play extensive snaps at the WILL spot.

Unfortunately, Wright's efforts once again weren't enough to warrant a Pro Bowl selection. This year, as Wagner theorized, he was once again beaten out by pass rushing linebackers Khalil Mack, Za'Darius Smith, and Jason Pierre-Paul, who don't spend much time off the ball in coverage.

As for inside linebackers, where Wright still plays a fair amount of snaps in nickel packages, Wagner himself made the team for the seventh time in his illustrious career along with 49ers standout Fred Warner. Somehow, Buccaneers stars Devon White and Lavonte David along with Giants tackling machine Blake Martinez didn't make the squad, illustrating the pure talent and depth at that position.

From that standpoint, this may not have been the worst case of Wright being snubbed by voters. But looking at his career numbers, it's not difficult to see why Wagner is miffed by the fact he's only made one Pro Bowl roster.

With the exception of an injury-plagued 2018 season, Wright has played at least 13 games in nine out of 10 seasons, serving as a beacon of consistency in the middle of Seattle's defense. Five different times, he's surpassed 100 tackles and in five separate seasons, he's had at least five pass deflections in coverage. Despite spending most of his snaps off the ball and rarely blitzing, he's reached triple-digit tackles for loss three times, including this year.

Despite those numbers, Wright's only Pro Bowl selection happened in 2016, when he registered 126 tackles and not-coincidentally, a career-best 4.0 sacks. Interestingly, in the season prior, Wright arguably had a better season with 116 tackles and four forced fumbles, earning an elite 89.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. But as has been the case most of his career, no love came from Pro Bowl voters.

Whether it's been due to the talent surrounding him earlier in his career during the "Legion of Boom" era, unfair comparisons to pass-rushing linebackers who spend more time functioning like glorified defensive ends, his blue-collar playing style, or a combination of all the above, there's no question Wright has been perpetually undervalued outside of the Pacific Northwest.

But having starred alongside him all these years, Wagner understands Wright's real worth to the Seahawks on the field and in the locker room. At the end of the day, while he knows his teammate has been slighted when it comes to individual awards, he wouldn't care one bit if he's able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy a second time before hanging up his cleats.

"He deserves a lot more recognition," Wagner remarked. "I know, speaking for him, I know he will always take a Super Bowl over any other accolade. But he deserves to have more of those under his belt."