SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Brandon Shell, Seahawks Reach Two-Year Agreement

Corbin Smith

For the second time in as many days, the Seahawks have addressed their offensive line by signing an outside free agent.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle has agreed to terms with former New York Jets starting tackle Brandon Shell on a two-year, $11 million deal. Guaranteed money has yet to be disclosed.

A 2016 fifth-round draft choice out of South Carolina, the 28-year old Shell became a full-time starter at right tackle for the Jets in 2017. Over the past three years, he's started 37 out of 48 possible games, though he did miss multiple games with shoulder, knee, and head injuries and landed on injured reserve in 2018.

After already losing George Fant, who ironically signed with the Jets on Monday, the Seahawks decision to sign Shell likely means Germain Ifedi won't be returning either. The former first-round pick didn't have his fifth-year option picked up and despite starting 60 out of 64 games in four years with the team, his asking price exceeded what the team was willing to pay.

Comparing Shell to Ifedi using Pro Football Focus grades, the Seahawks may actually be getting a slight upgrade at roughly half the cost. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 324-pound Shell received a 64.7 pass protection grade in comparison to Ifedi's 63.3 and was also considered better in the run blocking department by nearly five full points.

Still, Shell's overall performance hasn't been great, especially when it comes to protecting his quarterback, as he surrendered seven sacks in 2019 and gave up six sacks in 2017. He will need to make considerable strides in that area of his game to maintain a starting job, especially if Seattle drafts a tackle early in April, which is a strong possibility given the depth of this year's class at the position.

Looking at how Shell's arrival may impact the rest of the offensive line, his presence could mean Jamarco Jones competes against Phil Haynes for the starting left guard role. A natural left tackle, Jones saw action in four starts at guard last season, including both of Seattle's playoff games.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Seahawks Overpay for Familiarity with Jarran Reed?

The Seahawks signed Reed to a two-year deal that was universally liked by the fan base. However, it can be argued the team lost the value game with this contract.

Colby Patnode

by

Fountaindale

Could Cassius Marsh Return to Seahawks for Third Stint?

With free agent pass rushers flying off the board left and right and Seattle still scanning the market for options to address one of the team's biggest flaws, signing Marsh could be on the table again at some point this offseason.

Thomas Hall10

by

wantcoffee99

Bolstering Depth, Seahawks Sign OL Cedric Ogbuehi

After struggling with injuries and poor performance throughout most of his career, the Seahawks will take a flier on the athletically-gifted Ogbuehi and may view him as a natural replacement for George Fant in the swing tackle role.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Live Free Agency Tracker

Check back often for updates on signings, free agent visits, trade rumors, and more as the 2020 NFL league year kicks off on March 16.

Corbin Smith

Veteran DE Bruce Irvin Rejoining Seahawks

Still packing a punch at 32 years of age, Seattle hopes Irvin's second stint goes as well as the first one and he can play a key role in reviving a dormant pass rush from a year ago.

Corbin Smith

Aggressive Moves Needed for Seahawks to Compete in NFC West Arms Race

With the Cardinals and 49ers stockpiling premier talent and the Rams remaining formidable, the Seahawks face a crucial next few weeks to add talent to their roster in an effort to hang in the ever-so-competitive NFC West.

Landon Buford

Is Yannick Ngakoue in Seattle? His Instagram story suggests he may be...

Corbin Smith

Everson Griffen Exploring Market, Seahawks in Pursuit

While Seattle waits on a final decision from Jadeveon Clowney, the front office has zeroed in on another veteran option who could be a quality complementary rusher to team up with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Corbin Smith

Former Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson Strikes Deal with Bills

Suffering their second free agent departure in as many days, the Seahawks will now be counting on L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green to step up with Jefferson bolting for Buffalo.

Corbin Smith

Versatile OL B.J. Finney Signs Two-Year Deal with Seahawks

Bringing past starting experience at center and both guard spots, it remains to be seen where Finney fits into Seattle's plans, but he should have a great shot at first full-time starting gig in the NFL.

Corbin Smith