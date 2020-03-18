Brandon Shell, Seahawks Reach Two-Year Agreement

For the second time in as many days, the Seahawks have addressed their offensive line by signing an outside free agent.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle has agreed to terms with former New York Jets starting tackle Brandon Shell on a two-year, $11 million deal. Guaranteed money has yet to be disclosed.

A 2016 fifth-round draft choice out of South Carolina, the 28-year old Shell became a full-time starter at right tackle for the Jets in 2017. Over the past three years, he's started 37 out of 48 possible games, though he did miss multiple games with shoulder, knee, and head injuries and landed on injured reserve in 2018.

After already losing George Fant, who ironically signed with the Jets on Monday, the Seahawks decision to sign Shell likely means Germain Ifedi won't be returning either. The former first-round pick didn't have his fifth-year option picked up and despite starting 60 out of 64 games in four years with the team, his asking price exceeded what the team was willing to pay.

Comparing Shell to Ifedi using Pro Football Focus grades, the Seahawks may actually be getting a slight upgrade at roughly half the cost. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 324-pound Shell received a 64.7 pass protection grade in comparison to Ifedi's 63.3 and was also considered better in the run blocking department by nearly five full points.

Still, Shell's overall performance hasn't been great, especially when it comes to protecting his quarterback, as he surrendered seven sacks in 2019 and gave up six sacks in 2017. He will need to make considerable strides in that area of his game to maintain a starting job, especially if Seattle drafts a tackle early in April, which is a strong possibility given the depth of this year's class at the position.

Looking at how Shell's arrival may impact the rest of the offensive line, his presence could mean Jamarco Jones competes against Phil Haynes for the starting left guard role. A natural left tackle, Jones saw action in four starts at guard last season, including both of Seattle's playoff games.