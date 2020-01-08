Busting the Myth: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Has Ice in His Veins

Back on December 11, 2016, the Seahawks traveled to Green Bay with an 8-3-1 record against a struggling 6-6 Packers squad and were favored by three points in Vegas.

But in its first game without star safety Earl Thomas, who broke his leg against Carolina the previous week, Seattle fell behind quickly as Aaron Rodgers threw a 66-yard bomb down the sidelines to Davante Adams to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

The Seahawks responded with a 13-play, 64-yard drive that resulted in a short Stephen Hauschka field goal, but after that point, it was all Packers. The home team raced out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter, forcing Seattle to start airing it out with Russell Wilson in an effort to claw back into the game.

Under siege and receiving minimal help from his skill players, Wilson endured his worst start as an NFL quarterback, throwing a career-high five interceptions and posting a 43.7 passer rating in a 38-10 blowout defeat at Lambeau Field.

The loss marked the second poor performance by Wilson in frigid conditions in less than a calendar year. Though they held on for a 10-9 win in the wild card round, the veteran quarterback also struggled in below zero temperatures with only 142 passing yards against the Vikings back in January.

Those two outings earned Wilson as a quarterback who couldn’t produce in cold weather, an odd development considering his immense success starring for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2011. But is that narrative actually true?

Looking back at Wilson's entire NFL career, the statistics paint a different picture.

As written in an earlier piece, the majority of Wilson’s interceptions against the Packers three years ago weren’t even his fault. If receivers would have actually caught his accurately thrown passes, the outcome may have been far different, as the Seahawks were able to move the ball and untimely turnovers led to their undoing that afternoon.

Even when including the aforementioned debacle, Wilson has actually been outstanding in cold weather throughout his eight-year NFL career, throwing 28 touchdowns compared to just 12 interceptions in games played at 40-degree temperatures or cooler. In those games, he's averaged more than 2.5 touchdowns per contest.

Playing in Seattle, Wilson has started numerous home games at CenturyLink Field with kickoff temperatures below 40 degrees and excelled. In a shootout win over Pittsburgh during the 2015 season, for example, he threw for 345 yards and five touchdown passes to outduel Ben Roethlisberger and the temperature was 37 degrees.

During that same season in the midst of a ludicrous stretch where Wilson threw 24 touchdowns and just one interception in the final seven games, he also lit up the Vikings at TCF Bank Stadium with 274 passing yards and three touchdown passes. The temperature? 37 degrees.

Heading into Sunday’s upcoming divisional round matchup in Green Bay, there’s only a 10 percent chance of precipitation in the forecast and temperatures are expected to be in low 20s. The lack of snow is always a good thing for quarterbacks, but the chilly temperatures will be a factor nonetheless.

If there’s a cutoff line where Wilson hasn’t been as effective, it looks to be 26 degrees or cooler. Including his five-pick disaster at Lambeau, he’s played in three career games in such conditions and completed just 56.7 percent of his pass attempts while throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Wilson did play well in Kansas City during the 2014 season, throwing two touchdown passes in a 24-20 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a wind chill factor making it feel like 10 degrees. The quarterback also rushed for 71 yards on eight carries in that game, so he’s clearly capable of playing at a high level in such environments.

Based on past history, even with his personal struggles at Lambeau well-known, the idea that cold weather is Wilson’s kryptonite is little more than fiction. Two of his three losses in Green Bay came in September, well before winter weather hits Titletown.

Considering how banged up the Seahawks are at running back and along the offensive line, if Wilson struggles again, it’ll likely be because of the attrition around him and the presence of a solid, well-coached Packers defense, not because he can see his breath on the frozen tundra.