Carlos Dunlap Excited for Fresh Start, Views Seahawks as 'Great Fit'

RENTON, WA - After playing just 12 snaps for the Bengals in a 37-34 loss to the Browns and being involved in a sideline confrontation with an assistant coach, Carlos Dunlap knew his time in Cincinnati had passed its expiration date.

After 10-plus seasons with the franchise, Dunlap put his home up for sale on social media, expediting his efforts to force his way out of town before the November 3 trade deadline. Only a few days later, his wish for a fresh start came to fruition, as the Seahawks dealt center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick to the Bengals to acquire the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

“My time clearly was up," Dunlap told reporters on Wednesday. “The coaches came to that conclusion and we had to do we had to do. That’s part of the business. Guys are dealt throughout the year and, obviously, no longer because the trade deadline’s up, but for me it was just an opportunity to get a fresh start, to go to a team and an organization that wanted me, clearly, by the move that they made.”

Though Seattle has raced out to a 6-1 start and sits atop the NFC standings through eight weeks of action, the team had a clear need for pass rushing help. Per Pro Football Reference, through seven games, they rank 24th in the NFL in sacks (12.0), 22nd in pressure rate (20.3 percent), and 16th in quarterback hits (41).

Shortly after the trade became official, coach Pete Carroll reached out to the 31-year old Dunlap, explaining how his skill set would be perfect at the LEO defensive end spot in the Seahawks scheme.

While the former Florida star admitted he had never heard of that position before until speaking with Carroll, Dunlap's best years with the Bengals came in a similar 4-3 defense where he pinned his ears back rushing off the edge. Once he had clarity on how he would be used, he couldn't wait to get started with his new team.

“I feel like it’s a great fit,” Dunlap commented. “I mean, these guys fly around. I’ve been an edge defender my whole career. Been left end, been right end, been in the 4-3 style and this is what we’re doing here. I’m being asked to do what I’ve done my best football doing so it’s a win-win situation for me."

Despite a slow start with only one sack and four quarterback hits in seven games for Cincinnati, Dunlap should be able to immediately help Seattle's greatest flaw. Since 2013, the 6-foot-6 veteran has posted at least 7.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits each season, including 9.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hits in 2019.

In addition, Dunlap has wreaked havoc over the years using his impressive length to swat away passes at the line of scrimmage. Entering the 2020 season, he had produced 49 pass deflections in the previous seven seasons, including 15 back in 2016.

With a chance to leave a one-win team and join a perennial contender in the Pacific Northwest desperate for his services, Dunlap accepted a restructured deal to facilitate the trade, reducing his salary for the rest of the year from $4.59 million to $2 million. This gave the cap-strapped Seahawks financial relief, with the remaining $3 million moved to a signing bonus in 2021.

For Dunlap, accepting the pay cut was well worth it to get out of Cincinnati, as he can now play himself into Seattle's long-term plans or potentially be a coveted free agent next March. Having found great success in the NFL for a decade, he has plenty of confidence in betting on himself over the next few months.

“At this point in my career, if I was to ever play and put on another jersey, I wanted to go to an organization where I was the last piece to help them win and get a Super Bowl," Dunlap said of the restructured contract. "I wanted to go where I could contribute to winning. That way, I can get the full experience and earn my keep. I put my money where my mouth is and now we gotta let my play speak, my pads speak as they would say here.”

After sitting out last week in what amounted to a bye week of sorts while undergoing COVID-19 testing protocols, Dunlap sported a No. 43 jersey in his first practice with the Seahawks on Wednesday. Well-rested and already having a strong bearing on the team's playbook, Carroll doesn't expect him to be on a snap count when he makes his debut against the Bills on Sunday.

“Getting through our first walk-through, he handled everything right,” Carroll remarked. “I don’t see any restriction at all on him playing this week. We’ll find out during the week. Really excited to have him out here. He’s really pumped about being part of it.”

Once Dunlap does take the field, his primary focus remains on doing anything he can to help the Seahawks win football games. After not being in the playoffs each of the past four seasons as the Bengals sunk to the bottom of the AFC North, while he believes he has several good years left in the tank, he's cherishing the opportunity to compete for a championship at this stage of his career and is banking on getting off to a fast start.

“I’m excited, excited and fired up to do what I do. And then being on the other side, and clearly you know with all the banners that they got up in here, they’re used to being in the big games and being on the better side of the big games and I want to compete with those guys and help them win those big games. Whatever it takes.”