    • October 7, 2021
    Chris Carson Headlines Seahawks Inactives vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football

    With Carson out for the Seahawks, Alex Collins is expected to receive his first start of the season with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer serving as the lone backups against a stout Rams front seven.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    After trying to give it a go during pre-game warmups, the Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for Thursday's prime time matchup against the Rams.

    During an abbreviated practice week, Carson didn't practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. According to coach Pete Carroll, the fifth-year back has an unspecified neck condition that occasionally flares up and still didn't feel good enough on Thursday to be able to play.

    “He has had a long-term condition that he has dealt with where sometimes it flares up and sometimes it doesn’t," Carroll said. "We have tested him and MRI’d him and it’s no different than it’s been. It’s just inflamed right now, and we have to see if it quiets down.”

    With Carson inactive, the Seahawks will lean on Alex Collins, who produced 44 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards, and a touchdown in a 28-21 win over the 49ers on Sunday. Behind him, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer will be the other two active running backs against the Rams.

    In the good news department, despite being listed as questionable. defensive end Benson Mayowa will return to action after missing the past two games with his own neck injury. Seattle will also have Carlos Dunlap and Darrell Taylor available after both players were not listed on the final injury report on Wednesday and should be at full strength rushing the passer.

    The Seahawks will also have starting right tackle Brandon Shell back from a two-week hiatus due to an ankle sprain. Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi will both be available as backups behind him, while rookie Jake Curhan is a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

    Wrapping up Seattle's inactives, defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche won't play in favor of former first-round pick L.J. Collier, who has been a healthy scratch each of the past two games. Cornerback John Reid and tackle Stone Forsythe also won't dress as healthy scratches.

    Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) carries the ball with Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) tackling from behind during the game at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Minnesota 37-30.
