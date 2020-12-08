Coming of Age, Jordyn Brooks Emerging as Playmaker for Surging Seahawks Defense

Though the first-round pick out of Texas Tech got off to a slow start, Brooks has gradually improved as the season has progressed and coming off his best game thus far, the rookie linebacker looks poised to be a difference maker down the stretch for Seattle.

During the first round of April's unique virtual NFL Draft, few selections drew more questions and criticism than the Seahawks decision to sit pat at No. 27 overall and select Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Following the conclusion of the round, general manager John Schneider indicated Seattle tried to work a deal to move down a few spots with Green Bay to add an additional mid-round pick. But his former employer found a better deal with Miami, instead swapping up to No. 26 overall to pick quarterback Jordan Love.

Trying to conduct business virtually amid a pandemic complicated matters, but even after using two draft picks on linebackers one year earlier and both Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright still in town, the Seahawks were more than happy to use their native pick on Brooks. In the ensuing months since, coach Pete Carroll, Schneider, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., and a host of teammates have constantly raved about the former Red Raider's athletic traits and football instincts.

Though Brooks got off to a slow start following an abbreviated first training camp and missed a pair of games with a knee sprain, his speed and tackling ability have become more evident by week for a surging Seattle defense. After racking up a career-best 11 tackles in a 17-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Carroll gushed about the rising rookie's standout performance, calling it his "best game" yet.

"He played hard now. He had some great, great plays in this game," Carroll said on Monday. "There's four or five really beautiful tackles at the line of scrimmage and coming off blocks and fitting into the run game. He played like a real veteran in this game and he was confident and physical. He and Bobby [Wagner] were banging folks and it was really great to see."

Since camp opened, Carroll has remained steadfast Brooks would eventually surface as a difference maker for the Seahawks, at times acting as if he was a salesman trying to pitch the player's potential to fans and draft pundits who thought Oklahoma linebacker Patrick Queen would have been a better selection. But over the past several weeks, the Texas native has done just that, earning increased playing time by week as he continues to elevate his play.

Coming off a solid outing against the Eagles with five tackles and a pass defensed while playing just 25 defensive snaps, the 23-year old Brooks got off to a fast start against the Giants. On the opponent's first drive, he dropped back into zone coverage and nearly recorded his first career interception on an errant throw from quarterback Colt McCoy, but the pass was too low for him to ultimately handle.

As Carroll noted, Brooks was very active defending the run, effectively shedding blocks at the second level, flying downhill to fill gaps, and wrapping up ball carriers multiple times for short gains. In the first half alone, he tied safety Jamal Adams with five tackles to lead the Seahawks through two quarters.

"That's how he's going to play, I think," Carroll added. "I don't think this is like he won't be able to attain this level again. This is just who he is and we've been really excited about him and those plays shows you why."

Sunday's outing wasn't without a few rookie mistakes, however. Moments after Seattle surrendered a 60-yard run to New York running back Wayne Gallman and Brooks chased him down, he side-stepped a block inside the five yard line and had an opportunity to stop Alfred Morris short of the goal line. But he wasn't able to get a wrap on the ball carrier, who found his way into the end zone to give the Giants a 7-5 lead.

Nonetheless, Brooks' overall performance earned a stellar 72.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 70.8 coverage grade, his second-highest mark of the season. Along with his pass breakup, he allowed a single completion for nine yards, continuing to show criticisms of his coverage ability during the pre-draft process were ill-founded.

As for Queen, who the Ravens picked one pick later at No. 28 overall, his play has regressed since getting off to a positive start. Per Pro Football Focus, while playing more than twice as many snaps, he's already missed 17 tackles this season compared to Brooks' four and currently has an abysmal 28.4 run defense grade. He also has allowed a 122.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks in coverage, nearly 40 points worse than Brooks.

As is the case with any draft, Brooks and Queen will forever be linked as first-round picks playing the same position drafted on consecutive picks. One season won't tell the story and time will tell which one winds up having a more successful NFL career.

But with four games left to play with an NFC West title still within the Seahawks' grasp, Brooks should be in line for more extensive snaps for a rapidly-improving defense. After being called a "reach" by many draft analysts, his emergence has added much-needed speed and hitting ability to the unit and he has a chance to be a significant factor as the playoffs approach.