Could Embattled Seahawks DL L.J. Collier Experience Renaissance Akin to Rashaad Penny?

Being a first round pick comes with certain expectations. To this point, Collier disappointed through his first three seasons in the NFL. As he enters the final year of his deal with Seattle, could he experience a similar renaissance to another former first round selection?

The Seahawks have swung and missed early in the draft several times under the leadership of Pete Carroll and John Schneider. For the majority of his NFL career, Rashaad Penny was one of the biggest black eyes on their resume.

That is, until late last season when Penny became the hottest running back in football for the last five weeks of the 2021 campaign. He rushed for nearly 700 yards to lead the league during that span, adding six touchdowns and eight runs of 25-plus yards as he ran roughshod around and over anyone who dared try to tackle him.

Coming off the remarkable finish, the Seahawks brought Penny back on a one-year, "let's see you do it again" kind of deal. Most are optimistic that the explosive 230-pound runner can ride that wave of momentum into 2022 and become the every down back the Seahawks thought they drafted in 2018, so long as he is healthy. 

Now, Seattle's first round pick in 2019 is looking for a similar redemption story. Obviously, it's harder for a defensive lineman to make headlines than it is for a running back, but L.J. Collier has a chance to be the next former first rounder with a late surge to close out his rookie deal. 

With the fundamental changes to Seattle's defensive system and the changing of the guard on the defensive coaching staff headlined by new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, the opportunity is there for Collier to remake himself. The defense will look a lot different in scheme and personnel in 2022, with the departure of Bobby Wagner as the unit's heart and soul.

Scheme-wise, a bulked up Collier may thrive more in an interior role in a 3-4 setup. He will get a chance to produce better results as a defensive tackle in an odd front than as an EDGE or LEO player on the outside of the line in a base 4-3 look. 

Following Tuesday's OTA session, Hurtt glowed about Collier's progress between his disappointing 2021 season and the current offseason program.

"Out of the entire group of guys on defense, he's had one of the better springs out of everyone, so really excited for him and where he is going," Hurtt said. "Continues to be strong in the run game. He's came in bigger, and stronger, and faster than what he has been in previous years. He's been rushing the passer really well so just want to see him continue to stack days.”

That is high praise given the fact that Collier was a healthy scratch for nearly half of Seattle's games last season and produced just eight tackles without a sack while playing limited snaps in 10 games. He has 3.0 sacks in three seasons as a former 29th overall pick, which certainly isn't a desirable result for a player of that draft pedigree.

Still, there is genuine optimism that Collier can be utilized to the best of his abilities in this new scheme. This is obviously a pivotal year, with the Seahawks not picking up his fifth-year option in May as expected. This year, he is not only working to contribute on this new-look Seahawks team. He is playing for his future on the team and perhaps in the NFL.

